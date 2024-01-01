3CHI - True Strains 2ml Vape Pod - Pulse

About this product

3CHI True Strains Vape Pods introduces the perfect blend of calm vibes, body high, and couch lock in the Pulse strain. This relaxing strain provides a sense of tranquility and peacefulness, making it an excellent choice for unwinding after a long day.

Finish up your day with the Pulse strain from 3CHI True Strains Vape Pods.

REQUIRES A 3CHI POD BATTERY TO USE

PULSE VAPE POD SPECIFICATIONS
Ceramic Core Pod
2mL Capacity
Broad Spectrum Oil + Natural Terpenes


REQUIRES A 3CHI POD BATTERY TO USE.



Contains no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent.



PULSE PROFILE
Cannabinoids
Delta 8 THC, HHC, CBG, Delta 4(8)-iso THC, CBN, CBC, CBT, CBD, Delta 9 THCV, Delta 8-iso THC, Delta 11 THC, Delta 8 THCV, & other cannabinoids, some in trace quantities (THCB, CBDV, CBDB, etc.)

Reported Benefits
Relaxation
Pain Relief
Calming

