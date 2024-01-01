3CHI True Strains Vape Pods introduces the perfect blend of calm vibes, body high, and couch lock in the Pulse strain. This relaxing strain provides a sense of tranquility and peacefulness, making it an excellent choice for unwinding after a long day.
Finish up your day with the Pulse strain from 3CHI True Strains Vape Pods.
REQUIRES A 3CHI POD BATTERY TO USE
PULSE VAPE POD SPECIFICATIONS Ceramic Core Pod 2mL Capacity Broad Spectrum Oil + Natural Terpenes
REQUIRES A 3CHI POD BATTERY TO USE.
Contains no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent.
