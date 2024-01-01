Binoid - Delta 9 + CBD Mini Brownie Bites - 1000mg

Ready for fudgy indulgence? Grab your bag of Binoid Delta 9 Brownie Bites!

Binoid Brownie Bites create a euphoric and uplifting experience with your perfect dose. Each 1000mg bag contains 10 potent Delta-9 edibles, each infused bite contains 50mg Delta 9 THC and 50mg CBD.

Delta 9 edibles have never tasted so good! No dank taste here when it comes to Binoid Delta 9 Mini Brownie Bites. Try these today!

​BINOID DELTA 9 THC + CBD MINI BROWNIE BITES SPECIFICATIONS
Delta 9 THC + CBD
Infused Brownie Treat
50mg Delta 9 THC + 50mg CBD per brownie
1000mg per bag
10 brownie bites per bag

We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!

We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
