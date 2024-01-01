Binoid - Mushroom Gummies - Microdose

by The Green Dragon CBD
THC —CBD —
About this product

Binoid Mushroom Gummies in the Euphorix Line are the perfect parcels to deliver a body buzzing, trippy experience. These gummies are unique, powerful, flavorful, and natural. Enjoy 20 gummies in each jar.

Choose from 4 incredible flavors; Trippy Tropical, Berry Snow Cone, Comic Candy, and Mixed Gummies.

BINOID MUSHROOM GUMMIES SPECIFICATIONS
Microdose Gummies
Euphorix Line
20 gummies per jar
Vegan
Proprietary Mushroom Blend (Ashwaganda, Reishi, Chaga, Lions Mane)
4 flavors


MUSHROOM GUMMY FLAVORS
Trippy Tropical
Berry Snow Cone
Comic Candy
Mixed Gummies

About this brand

The Green Dragon CBD
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!

We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
