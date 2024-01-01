About this product
Experience the premium quality of Black Roses with Exotic THCa + Delta 9 Flower, available in a resealable 3.5g clear jars, showcasing California-grown, indoor THCa flower of a variety of traditional and rare strains, ensuring a unique and flavorful experience. Whether you're seeking the uplifting effects of a hybrid or the deep relaxation of an indica, these carefully curated strains offer something for every cannabis enthusiast.
Elevate your smoking experience and explore the rich profiles and potent effects that Black Roses THCa Flower has to offer.
BLACK ROSES THCA FLOWER SPECIFICATIONS
3.5 grams per jar
Resealable, clear jar
California- and indoor-grown
THCa flower
😌HYBRIDS
Looking for more of a balanced high? Something in the middle of motivating and couch-locking? A Hybrid strain is the one to grab. Hybrids are also known to be the "social" strain - best if you want to socialize.
Please note some Hybrid strains may lean more energizing or relaxing, depending on the specific strains.
BUTTERMILK COOKIES
Buttermilk Cookies (created by crossing Girl Scout Cookies with Buttermilk Biscuits) offers a creamy, buttery flavor with sweet, baked notes and earthy undertones. Its balanced effects deliver uplifting euphoria and relaxation, making it ideal for stress relief and mood enhancement.
Total Cannabinoids: 27.81%
THCa: 26.09%
Delta-9 THC: 0.27%
CEREAL MILK
Cereal Milk boasts a sweet, creamy flavor reminiscent of sugary cereal with hints of fruit and vanilla. Its balanced effects offer a smooth mix of uplifting energy and soothing relaxation, perfect for any time of day.
Total Cannabinoids: 27.09%
THCa: 25.05%
Delta-9 THC: 0.26%
GUSH MINTZ
Gush Mintz delivers a refreshing blend of minty and fruity flavors with sweet, earthy undertones. Its balanced effects offer uplifting euphoria and relaxation, making it ideal for stress relief and boosting mood.
Total Cannabinoids: 27.10%
THCa: 25.54%
Delta-9 THC: 0.27%
PEANUT BUTTER BREATH
Peanut Butter Breath features a rich, nutty flavor with earthy, sweet, and creamy undertones. Its calming effects offer a perfect balance of euphoria and relaxation, making it great for stress relief and mood enhancement.
Total Cannabinoids: 27.84%
THCa: 25.84%
Delta-9 THC: 0.23%
POPSICLES
Popsicles (a blend of Ice Cream Runtz and Lemon Cherry Gelato) offers sweet, fruity candy flavors with subtle earthy undertones. Its balanced effects deliver uplifting euphoria and relaxation, making it ideal for stress relief and boosting mood.
Total Cannabinoids: 27.01%
THCa: 25.31%
Delta-9 THC: 0.26%
😴INDICAS
For a completely relaxing cannabis experience, you will want an Indica strain. These strains tend to be mellow and used as sleep aids. A lot of them can create what is called "couch-lock", which results in an intense body high and a completely calming head high. Indicas are most used at the end of the day and right before bedtime.
ICE CREAM COOKIES (FROSTY)
Ice Cream Cookies (Frosty) is a cross of Gelato 33 with Wedding Cake that features a creamy, sweet flavor with notes of vanilla and earthy undertones. Its calming effects provide deep relaxation, making it perfect for stress relief and promoting restful sleep.
Total Cannabinoids: 26.18%
THCa: 25.4%
Delta-9 THC: 0.25%
LONDON POUND CAKE
London Pound Cake offers a sweet, dessert-like flavor with notes of vanilla and berry. Its calming effects provide deep relaxation, making it perfect for stress relief and promoting restful sleep.
Total Cannabinoids: 29.15%
THCa: 26.15%
Delta-9 THC: 0.29%
OREOZ
Oreoz features a rich, dessert-like flavor with hints of chocolate and sweet cream. Its calming effects offer deep relaxation, making it perfect for stress relief and promoting restful sleep.
Total Cannabinoids: 29.15%
THCa: 26.52%
Delta-9 THC: 0.28%
Black Roses - Premium Exotic THCa + Delta 9 Flower - 3.5g
About this brand
The Green Dragon CBD
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
