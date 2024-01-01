Are you ready for intensity? These Blackcraft Extrax Gummies will have you craving for more than your personal dose with 6 unique flavors and a unique blend of HXY9-THC, THC-M, HXY10-THC, and THC-P Live Resin cannabinoids.
Beware of these STRONG gummies!
PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS 20 gummies per jar HXY9-THC + THC-M + HXY10-THC + THC-P Live Resin 200mg of THC blend per gummy 4,000mg of THC blend per jar
