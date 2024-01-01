Blackcraft Extrax - HXY9-THC | THC-M | HXY10-THC | THC-P Live Resin Gummies - 4000mg

by The Green Dragon CBD
THC —CBD —
Are you ready for intensity? These Blackcraft Extrax Gummies will have you craving for more than your personal dose with 6 unique flavors and a unique blend of HXY9-THC, THC-M, HXY10-THC, and THC-P Live Resin cannabinoids.

Beware of these STRONG gummies!

PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS
20 gummies per jar
HXY9-THC + THC-M + HXY10-THC + THC-P Live Resin
200mg of THC blend per gummy
4,000mg of THC blend per jar

GUMMY FLAVORS
Scary Cherry
Blood Orange
Haunted Berry
Blackberry Widow
Supernatural Sour Apple
Wicked Watermelon

The Green Dragon CBD
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!

We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
