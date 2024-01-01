Blackcraft Extrax THCa Diamonds | THCP+ Pre-Heat Disposable vape pens deliver a unique and proprietary blend of THCa diamonds, THC-P, Delta 8, and terpenes. This creates a potent and euphoric experience that you'll love!



These pens also come with a pre-heat function to get you on your way to your higher self faster!



​PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS

3.5 grams per vape pen

THCa Diamonds+ THC-P + Delta 8 THC + Terpenes

Rechargeable

NOT Refillable

Disposable

USB C charger cable NOT included



PHANTOM (SATIVA)

Phantom is a vibrant Sativa strain that delivers yummy notes of sweet lemon, fresh earth, and citrus.



GHOST (HYBRID)

Ghost is an exotic Hybrid that is intensely uplifting and euphoric. If you love flavors of ripe strawberry, soft pepper, and forest pine, this strain is for you.



WRAITH (INDICA)

Wraith is a lovely Indica strain that is tranquil and embracing. This strain is perfect for you if you're into juicy grape, pine, lavender and mellow vibes.

