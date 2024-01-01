Blackcraft Extrax THCa Diamonds | THCP+ Pre-Heat Disposable vape pens deliver a unique and proprietary blend of THCa diamonds, THC-P, Delta 8, and terpenes. This creates a potent and euphoric experience that you'll love!
These pens also come with a pre-heat function to get you on your way to your higher self faster!
PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS 3.5 grams per vape pen THCa Diamonds+ THC-P + Delta 8 THC + Terpenes Rechargeable NOT Refillable Disposable USB C charger cable NOT included
PHANTOM (SATIVA) Phantom is a vibrant Sativa strain that delivers yummy notes of sweet lemon, fresh earth, and citrus.
GHOST (HYBRID) Ghost is an exotic Hybrid that is intensely uplifting and euphoric. If you love flavors of ripe strawberry, soft pepper, and forest pine, this strain is for you.
WRAITH (INDICA) Wraith is a lovely Indica strain that is tranquil and embracing. This strain is perfect for you if you're into juicy grape, pine, lavender and mellow vibes.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.