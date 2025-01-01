Cake A Pebble THC-A + THC-P Disposable is the ultimate device for potent, pure enjoyment in a convenient, easy-to-use format. Just draw to activate - no buttons, no fuss. Each disposable is loaded with 3 grams of premium THC-A and THC-P blend, offering powerful effects and mental clarity. Enhanced with fresh frozen melted diamonds, every inhale delivers maximum potency and flavor for an elevated vaping experience.



Experience the power of Cake A Pebble Disposables - order now and take your vaping to the next level!



CAKE A PEBBLE DISPOSABLE SPECIFICATIONS

1 premium vape pen per package

3000mg (3 grams) per vape pen

THC-A + THC-P

Contains Fresh Frozen Melted Diamonds

Buttonless, Draw-Activated Design

Disposable

USB Type-C

Rechargeable

Not refillable

​



SATIVAS

For a motivating, uplifting, and energizing high, with a body buzz, grab one of these amazing Sativa strains. A Sativa strain will help you knock out that to-do list, get you on your feet, and is widely used if you like to exercise while high.



BLUEBERRY MILK

Blueberry Milk is a refreshing Sativa strain known for its sweet berry flavor with creamy, milky undertones. This strain delivers a clear-headed, energizing buzz that enhances focus, creativity, and mood, making it perfect for daytime use.



GEORGIA PEACH

Georgia Peach is a vibrant Sativa strain bursting with juicy peach flavor and citrusy undertones. Known for its uplifting and energizing effects, this strain promotes mental clarity, creativity, and a happy, refreshing buzz.



LEMON CHERRY GELATO

Lemon Cherry Gelato is a refreshing Sativa strain that combines tangy citrus and sweet cherry flavors with a smooth, creamy finish. Known for its uplifting, euphoric effects, this strain boosts creativity and focus while providing a mellow yet energizing high.



YOSHI POP ROX

Yoshi Pop Rox is a vibrant Sativa strain that delivers a burst of sweet, tropical fruit flavors with hints of candy and citrus. Known for its high-energy, uplifting effects, this strain sparks creativity and focus, making it perfect for daytime adventures or social activities.



HYBRIDS

Looking for more of a balanced high? Something in the middle of motivating and couch-locking? A Hybrid strain is the one to grab. Hybrids are also known to be the "social" strain - best if you want to socialize.



Please note some Hybrid strains may lean more energizing or relaxing, depending on the specific strains.



BANANA RNTZ

Banana RNTZ is a flavorful hybrid strain that combines the sweet, tropical notes of banana with a hint of candy and citrus. Known for its balanced effects, this strain offers a relaxing body high while keeping your mind clear and focused.



CACTUS KILLER

Cactus Killer is a dynamic hybrid strain known for its unique, earthy flavor with hints of citrus and spice. This strain delivers a balanced high, providing an uplifting mental clarity alongside a relaxing body buzz, making it perfect for both creativity and relaxation.



PINK MANGO

Pink Mango is a tropical hybrid strain that offers a delicious blend of sweet mango and fruity, citrus flavors. Known for its uplifting and calming effects, it provides a gentle euphoria while relaxing the body, making it perfect for daytime use or unwinding after a long day.



INDICAS

For a completely relaxing cannabis experience, you will want an Indica strain. These strains tend to be mellow and used as sleep aids. A lot of them can create what is called "couch-lock", which results in an intense body high and a completely calming head high. Indicas are most used at the end of the day and right before bedtime.



DOUBLE OG KUSH

Double OG Kush is a strong Indica strain known for its earthy, piney aroma with hints of citrus and spice. This strain delivers heavy relaxation, easing stress and tension while providing a mellow, full-body high. Double OG Kush is ideal for winding down and achieving a peaceful, restful state.



GRAND DADDY PURP

Granddaddy Purp is a classic Indica strain known for its sweet, grape-like aroma with earthy undertones. This strain delivers a deep, calming high that relaxes both the mind and body, making it perfect for stress relief and nighttime use. Enjoy a smooth, sedative experience that leaves you feeling eased and ready for rest.



SOUR GRAPE

Sour Grape is a potent Indica strain known for its tart, grape-like flavor with a touch of earthy sweetness. This strain provides a calming, full-body relaxation that helps ease stress and tension, making it perfect for evening use. Expect a smooth, soothing high that leaves you feeling relaxed and ready to unwind.

