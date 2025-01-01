About this product
Cake A Pebble THC-A + THC-P Disposable is the ultimate device for potent, pure enjoyment in a convenient, easy-to-use format. Just draw to activate - no buttons, no fuss. Each disposable is loaded with 3 grams of premium THC-A and THC-P blend, offering powerful effects and mental clarity. Enhanced with fresh frozen melted diamonds, every inhale delivers maximum potency and flavor for an elevated vaping experience.
CAKE A PEBBLE DISPOSABLE SPECIFICATIONS
1 premium vape pen per package
3000mg (3 grams) per vape pen
THC-A + THC-P
Contains Fresh Frozen Melted Diamonds
Buttonless, Draw-Activated Design
Disposable
USB Type-C
Rechargeable
Not refillable
SATIVAS
For a motivating, uplifting, and energizing high, with a body buzz, grab one of these amazing Sativa strains. A Sativa strain will help you knock out that to-do list, get you on your feet, and is widely used if you like to exercise while high.
BLUEBERRY MILK
Blueberry Milk is a refreshing Sativa strain known for its sweet berry flavor with creamy, milky undertones. This strain delivers a clear-headed, energizing buzz that enhances focus, creativity, and mood, making it perfect for daytime use.
GEORGIA PEACH
Georgia Peach is a vibrant Sativa strain bursting with juicy peach flavor and citrusy undertones. Known for its uplifting and energizing effects, this strain promotes mental clarity, creativity, and a happy, refreshing buzz.
LEMON CHERRY GELATO
Lemon Cherry Gelato is a refreshing Sativa strain that combines tangy citrus and sweet cherry flavors with a smooth, creamy finish. Known for its uplifting, euphoric effects, this strain boosts creativity and focus while providing a mellow yet energizing high.
YOSHI POP ROX
Yoshi Pop Rox is a vibrant Sativa strain that delivers a burst of sweet, tropical fruit flavors with hints of candy and citrus. Known for its high-energy, uplifting effects, this strain sparks creativity and focus, making it perfect for daytime adventures or social activities.
HYBRIDS
Looking for more of a balanced high? Something in the middle of motivating and couch-locking? A Hybrid strain is the one to grab. Hybrids are also known to be the "social" strain - best if you want to socialize.
Please note some Hybrid strains may lean more energizing or relaxing, depending on the specific strains.
BANANA RNTZ
Banana RNTZ is a flavorful hybrid strain that combines the sweet, tropical notes of banana with a hint of candy and citrus. Known for its balanced effects, this strain offers a relaxing body high while keeping your mind clear and focused.
CACTUS KILLER
Cactus Killer is a dynamic hybrid strain known for its unique, earthy flavor with hints of citrus and spice. This strain delivers a balanced high, providing an uplifting mental clarity alongside a relaxing body buzz, making it perfect for both creativity and relaxation.
PINK MANGO
Pink Mango is a tropical hybrid strain that offers a delicious blend of sweet mango and fruity, citrus flavors. Known for its uplifting and calming effects, it provides a gentle euphoria while relaxing the body, making it perfect for daytime use or unwinding after a long day.
INDICAS
For a completely relaxing cannabis experience, you will want an Indica strain. These strains tend to be mellow and used as sleep aids. A lot of them can create what is called "couch-lock", which results in an intense body high and a completely calming head high. Indicas are most used at the end of the day and right before bedtime.
DOUBLE OG KUSH
Double OG Kush is a strong Indica strain known for its earthy, piney aroma with hints of citrus and spice. This strain delivers heavy relaxation, easing stress and tension while providing a mellow, full-body high. Double OG Kush is ideal for winding down and achieving a peaceful, restful state.
GRAND DADDY PURP
Granddaddy Purp is a classic Indica strain known for its sweet, grape-like aroma with earthy undertones. This strain delivers a deep, calming high that relaxes both the mind and body, making it perfect for stress relief and nighttime use. Enjoy a smooth, sedative experience that leaves you feeling eased and ready for rest.
SOUR GRAPE
Sour Grape is a potent Indica strain known for its tart, grape-like flavor with a touch of earthy sweetness. This strain provides a calming, full-body relaxation that helps ease stress and tension, making it perfect for evening use. Expect a smooth, soothing high that leaves you feeling relaxed and ready to unwind.
About this brand
The Green Dragon CBD
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
