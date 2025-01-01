Experience the next level of Delta 8 with Cake Delta 8 Live Resin Cartridges. Made from flash-frozen cultivars, these cartridges deliver enhanced potency, bold flavors, and strain-specific effects. Each cartridge is packed with 2000mg of Delta 8 Live Resin for a powerful, smooth, and flavorful experience.



Unlock the full potent potential of Delta 8 THC choose your strain and elevate your experience with Cake!



CAKE LIVE RESIN D8 CARTRIDGE SPECIFICATIONS

2 grams per cartridge

Live Resin Delta 8 THC

510 thread battery

Flash-frozen cultivars

​



SATIVAS

For a motivating, uplifting, and energizing high with a body buzz, grab one of these Sativa strains. A Sativa strain will help you knock out that to-do list, get you on your feet, and is widely used if you like to exercise while high.



GHOST HAZE

Ghost Haze is a potent Sativa strain known for its invigorating cerebral effects and crisp, citrusy flavor. A cross of Ghost OG and Haze, this strain delivers a smooth, euphoric buzz that enhances creativity and focus. Perfect for daytime use, Ghost Haze keeps you energized, uplifted, and ready to take on the day.



HYBRIDS

Looking for a balanced high? Something in the middle of motivating and couch-locking? A Hybrid strain is the one to grab. Hybrids are also known to be the "social" strain - best if you want to socialize.



Please note some Hybrid strains may lean more energizing or relaxing, depending on the specific strains.



GELATTI

Gelatti is a well-balanced hybrid strain that blends the best of uplifting euphoria and deep relaxation. A cross of Gelato and Biscotti, this strain offers a sweet, doughy aroma with hints of mint and gas. Expect a smooth, focused high that keeps you energized yet relaxed, making Gelatti perfect for any time of day.



KING JAMES XIII

King James XIII is a versatile hybrid strain known for its harmonious blend of relaxation and mental clarity. With a sweet, citrusy aroma and earthy undertones, this strain delivers a smooth, uplifting high that eases stress while keeping you focused.



MARLIN POUNDCAKE

Marlin Poundcake is a flavorful hybrid strain known for its sweet, cake-like aroma with fruity and creamy undertones. Offering a balanced high, this strain provides uplifting euphoria alongside a soothing body relaxation, making it perfect for unwinding without feeling too sedated.



INDICAS

For a completely relaxing cannabis experience, you will want an Indica strain. These strains tend to be mellow and used as sleep aids. A lot of them can create what is called "couch-lock," which results in an intense body high and a completely calming head high. Indicas are most used at the end of the day and right before bedtime.



STRAWNANA

Strawnana, a deliciously fruity Indica strain, is known for its rich strawberry and banana flavors with a smooth, creamy finish. A cross of Strawberry Bubblegum and Banana Kush, this strain delivers deep relaxation, a calming body high, and a mellow euphoria, making it perfect for unwinding at night.



HIPPY CRASHER

Hippy Crasher is a hard-hitting Indica strain known for its sweet, nutty flavor with hints of berry and gas. A cross of Wedding Crasher and Kush Mints, this strain delivers deep relaxation, full-body calm, and a blissful euphoria, making it perfect for stress relief and nighttime use.

