Have your cake and vape it too. The TKO blend cartridge from Cake delivers maximum flavor and potency, designed to metabolize quickly and take you to new heights.



Select from phenomenal strains crafted with all-natural native terpenes. Browse strains to find the right one for you and use it conveniently with your device.



CAKE TKO LIVE RESIN LIQUID DIAMONDS CARTRIDGE SPECIFICATIONS

2 grams per cartridge

Blend of THCM, Delta-8 Liquid Diamonds, THCA & THCP

Live Resin

510 connection

SATIVAS

For a motivating, uplifting, and energizing high with a body buzz, grab one of these Sativa strains. A Sativa strain will help you knock out that to-do list, get you on your feet, and is widely used if you like to exercise while high.



BLUEBERRY DREAM

Enjoy uplifting effects, sweet blueberry aroma, and energizing cerebral high that enhances creativity and focus.



BEVERLY HAZE

A skillfully concocted blend with potent, euphoric effects and a slightly spicy flavor.



ELON RUNTZ

A super delicious, fruit-forward flavor with fast, uplifting effects that hit your head first and then spread throughout your body.



AK-48

Very potent. With flavors of orange, pine, sweetness, and spice, this strain delivers mental clarity and a calm body buzz.



BLONDE DREAM

Delicious flavors and pleasant sativa effects. Blend crafted with all-natural, native terpenes.



GRAPE APEFRUIT

Indulge in this berry, fruity blend by Cake, delivering an enjoyable vaping experience.



LEMONADE

Enjoy zesty citrus flavors and an uplifting sensation.



WEDDING PIE

Flavors of sweet grape and berry and pungent aromas will walk you down the aisle toward full-bodied, tingly effects.



HYBRIDS

Looking for a balanced high? Something in the middle of motivating and couch-locking? A Hybrid strain is the one to grab. Hybrids are also known to be the "social" strain - best if you want to socialize.



Please note some Hybrid strains may lean more energizing or relaxing, depending on the specific strains.



STRAWBERRY ANGEL CAKE

Lucious, sweet dessert flavors You’ll feel a full-bodied effect with an increase in mental energy at the onset, guiding you toward feelings of relaxation and then a restful, sedative effect.



COCONUT COOKIE DOUGH

Sweet cookie flavors with notes of coconut and a hint of mint. Feelings of creativity, giggly happiness and hunger—that’s the way the cookie crumbles.



INDICAS

For a completely relaxing cannabis experience, you will want an Indica strain. These strains tend to be mellow and used as sleep aids. A lot of them can create what is called "couch-lock," which results in an intense body high and a completely calming head high. Indicas are most used at the end of the day and right before bedtime.



DOUBLE KUSH CAKE

Serves up a sociable, happy, out-going high that settles in slowly to boost your mood, then relaxes the body. Enjoy its sweet, spicy, fruity kush flavor.



PINEAPPLE UPSIDE DOWN CAKE

Get ready for the flavor of a lifetime that blends nutty herbs with sweet, tropical fruits. An uplifting effect fades into a relaxing, slightly sedative, long-lasting high.



WHIPPED CREAM WRECK

Named for its super delicious flavor, this sweet and creamy strain whips up relaxing, calming effects along with feelings of serenity and peace.



