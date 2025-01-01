About this product
Have your cake and vape it too. The TKO blend cartridge from Cake delivers maximum flavor and potency, designed to metabolize quickly and take you to new heights.
Select from phenomenal strains crafted with all-natural native terpenes. Browse strains to find the right one for you and use it conveniently with your device.
CAKE TKO LIVE RESIN LIQUID DIAMONDS CARTRIDGE SPECIFICATIONS
2 grams per cartridge
Blend of THCM, Delta-8 Liquid Diamonds, THCA & THCP
Live Resin
510 connection
SATIVAS
For a motivating, uplifting, and energizing high with a body buzz, grab one of these Sativa strains. A Sativa strain will help you knock out that to-do list, get you on your feet, and is widely used if you like to exercise while high.
BLUEBERRY DREAM
Enjoy uplifting effects, sweet blueberry aroma, and energizing cerebral high that enhances creativity and focus.
BEVERLY HAZE
A skillfully concocted blend with potent, euphoric effects and a slightly spicy flavor.
ELON RUNTZ
A super delicious, fruit-forward flavor with fast, uplifting effects that hit your head first and then spread throughout your body.
AK-48
Very potent. With flavors of orange, pine, sweetness, and spice, this strain delivers mental clarity and a calm body buzz.
BLONDE DREAM
Delicious flavors and pleasant sativa effects. Blend crafted with all-natural, native terpenes.
GRAPE APEFRUIT
Indulge in this berry, fruity blend by Cake, delivering an enjoyable vaping experience.
LEMONADE
Enjoy zesty citrus flavors and an uplifting sensation.
WEDDING PIE
Flavors of sweet grape and berry and pungent aromas will walk you down the aisle toward full-bodied, tingly effects.
HYBRIDS
Looking for a balanced high? Something in the middle of motivating and couch-locking? A Hybrid strain is the one to grab. Hybrids are also known to be the "social" strain - best if you want to socialize.
Please note some Hybrid strains may lean more energizing or relaxing, depending on the specific strains.
STRAWBERRY ANGEL CAKE
Lucious, sweet dessert flavors You’ll feel a full-bodied effect with an increase in mental energy at the onset, guiding you toward feelings of relaxation and then a restful, sedative effect.
COCONUT COOKIE DOUGH
Sweet cookie flavors with notes of coconut and a hint of mint. Feelings of creativity, giggly happiness and hunger—that’s the way the cookie crumbles.
INDICAS
For a completely relaxing cannabis experience, you will want an Indica strain. These strains tend to be mellow and used as sleep aids. A lot of them can create what is called "couch-lock," which results in an intense body high and a completely calming head high. Indicas are most used at the end of the day and right before bedtime.
DOUBLE KUSH CAKE
Serves up a sociable, happy, out-going high that settles in slowly to boost your mood, then relaxes the body. Enjoy its sweet, spicy, fruity kush flavor.
PINEAPPLE UPSIDE DOWN CAKE
Get ready for the flavor of a lifetime that blends nutty herbs with sweet, tropical fruits. An uplifting effect fades into a relaxing, slightly sedative, long-lasting high.
WHIPPED CREAM WRECK
Named for its super delicious flavor, this sweet and creamy strain whips up relaxing, calming effects along with feelings of serenity and peace.
Cake - Live Resin TKO Blend Cartridge - 2g
The Green Dragon CBD
About this brand
The Green Dragon CBD
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
