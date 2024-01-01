Cake $$$ Moneyline 3g Carts deliver an insane blend of Ice Diamonds THC-A, Delta 8 Live Alchemy THC-XR, and All Natural Native Terpenes. This unique combination of lesser-known, but extremely potent cannabinoids create such a unique experience, you'll never want another vape cart again​



These 510 cartridges are compatible with MOST batteries. These cartridges are NOT compatible with the Yocan UNI Pro due to the Cake $$$ Vape Carts being too short. Use these carts with the Yocan x Wulf Mods Battery​



Personalize your experience with these Cake Money Carts by choosing from 12 deliciously flavored strains.



Buy these tempting vape carts today!



Choose from 12 strains;

Blackberry Cough

Double Dutch Purple Punch

Grogu Grape

NYC Diesel

Orange Creamsicle

Pink Lemonade

Red Velvet Cake

Strawberry Ice Cream Cake

Super Zlushie Haze

Water Malone

White Wedding

Zlush Cake



PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS

3 grams per cart

Delta-11 + Ice Diamonds THC-A + HXC-R + THC-P

12 strains

510 cart

​



*These 510 carts can only be used with the Yocan x Wulf Mods Battery.



​



SATIVAS

For a motivating, uplifting, and energizing high, with a body buzz, grab one of these amazing Sativa strains. A Sativa strain will help you knock out that to-do list, get you on your feet, and is widely used if you like to exercise while high.



BLACKBERRY COUGH

Blackberry Cough is a satisfying Sativa strain with a juicy and fruity flavor.



PINK LEMONADE

Pink Lemonade is relaxing and happy Sativa strain that delivers flavors of berry, candy, and citrus.



STRAWBERRY ICE CREAM CAKE

Strawberry Ice Cream Cake is a slightly calming strain with delicious creamy and berry flavors.



SUPER ZLUSHIE HAZE

Super Zlushie Haze is a talkative Sativa strain that delivers yummy peach and pear flavors.



WATER MALONE

Water Malone is an uplifting Sativa strain with juicy watermelon flavors.



ZLUSH CAKE

Zlush Cake is a happy Sativa strain known for its body high with flavors of berry, cherry, and citrus.



HYBRIDS

Looking for more of a balanced high? Something in the middle of motivating and couch-locking? A Hybrid strain is the one to grab. Hybrids are also known to be the "social" strain - best if you want to socialize.



Please note some Hybrid strains may lean more energizing or relaxing, depending on the specific strains.



DOUBLE DUTCH PURPLE PUNCH

Double Dutch Purple Punch is a calming Hybrid strain that delivers a sweet tea flavor.



NYC DIESEL

NYC Diesel is a relaxing Hybrid strain with tasty flavors of lime, grapefruit, and diesel.



ORANGE CREAMSICLE

Orange Creamsicle is a Sativa dominant Hybrid strain that delivers citrus and creamy vanilla flavors.



RED VELVET CAKE

Red Velvet Cake is a perfectly balanced Hybrid strain with berry, cherry, creamy, and fruity flavors.



INDICAS

For a completely relaxing cannabis experience, you will want an Indica strain. These strains tend to be mellow and used as sleep aids. A lot of them can create what is called "couch-lock", which results in an intense body high and a completely calming head high. Indicas are most used at the end of the day and right before bedtime.



GROGU GRAPE

Grogu Grape is a calming Indica strain with enticing flavors of diesel, tobacco, and sweetness.



WHITE WEDDING

White Wedding is an Indica strain with intense euphoria and flavors of vanilla and apple.

