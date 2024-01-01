About this product
Cake $$$ Moneyline Disposable Vape Pens deliver an insane blend of Ice Diamonds THC-A, Delta 8 Live Alchemy THC-XR, and All Natural Native Terpenes. This unique combination of lesser-known, but extremely potent cannabinoids create such a unique experience, you'll never want another vape pen again.
Personalize your experience with these Cake disposables by choosing from 12 deliciously flavored strains.
Buy these unique disposables today!
PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS
3 grams per pen
Delta-11 + Ice Diamonds THC-A + HXC-R + THC-P
12 strains
Rechargeable
USB Type-C
Disposable
NOT refillable
SATIVAS
For a motivating, uplifting, and energizing high, with a body buzz, grab one of these amazing Sativa strains. A Sativa strain will help you knock out that to-do list, get you on your feet, and is widely used if you like to exercise while high.
BLACKBERRY COUGH
Blackberry Cough is a satisfying Sativa strain with a juicy and fruity flavor.
PINK LEMONADE
Pink Lemonade is relaxing and happy Sativa strain that delivers flavors of berry, candy, and citrus.
STRAWBERRY ICE CREAM CAKE
Strawberry Ice Cream Cake is a slightly calming strain with delicious creamy and berry flavors.
SUPER ZLUSHIE HAZE
Super Zlushie Haze is a talkative Sativa strain that delivers yummy peach and pear flavors.
WATER MALONE
Water Malone is an uplifting Sativa strain with juicy watermelon flavors.
ZLUSH CAKE
Zlush Cake is a happy Sativa strain known for its body high with flavors of berry, cherry, and citrus.
HYBRIDS
Looking for more of a balanced high? Something in the middle of motivating and couch-locking? A Hybrid strain is the one to grab. Hybrids are also known to be the "social" strain - best if you want to socialize.
Please note some Hybrid strains may lean more energizing or relaxing, depending on the specific strains.
DOUBLE DUTCH PURPLE PUNCH
Double Dutch Purple Punch is a calming Hybrid strain that delivers a sweet tea flavor.
NYC DIESEL
NYC Diesel is a relaxing Hybrid strain with tasty flavors of lime, grapefruit, and diesel.
ORANGE CREAMSICLE
Orange Creamsicle is a Sativa dominant Hybrid strain that delivers citrus and creamy vanilla flavors.
RED VELVET CAKE
Red Velvet Cake is a perfectly balanced Hybrid strain with berry, cherry, creamy, and fruity flavors.
INDICAS
For a completely relaxing cannabis experience, you will want an Indica strain. These strains tend to be mellow and used as sleep aids. A lot of them can create what is called "couch-lock", which results in an intense body high and a completely calming head high. Indicas are most used at the end of the day and right before bedtime.
GROGU GRAPE
Grogu Grape is a calming Indica strain with enticing flavors of diesel, tobacco, and sweetness.
WHITE WEDDING
White Wedding is an Indica strain with intense euphoria and flavors of vanilla and apple.
About this brand
The Green Dragon CBD
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
