About this product
Cake Wavy Live Resin Disposables deliver a potent combination of Delta-11 + Ice Diamonds THC-A + HXC-R + THC-P. This delicious combination will have you enamored from the first puff and any of the 12 strains will flavor bomb you in such an enticing way.
Look no further for innovative strains and a titillating experience than Cake disposables.
Buy these vape pens in the Wavy Line today!
Choose from 12 strains;
Apple Berry Fritter
Blueberry Diamonds
Cactus Chiller
Candy Jack Sauce
Dead Presidents OG
Hawaiian Sweet Haze
Money Cake
Rozé Sherbet
Strawberry Cookies
Sugar Plum Sauce
Tangie Glue
Zlush Puppy
Warning: THC is a psycho-active substance. Operating a motor vehicle or heavy machinery after using this product is not advised. This product may cause you to fail a THC drug test. You assume full responsibility for all parts related to your purchase and consumption. Use small doses when starting.
SUGGESTED USE
1 – 2 puffs, not exceeding 3 seconds, to establish individual tolerance.
PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS
3 grams per pen
Delta-11 + Ice Diamonds THC-A + HXC-R + THC-P
12 strains
Rechargeable
USB Type-C
Disposable
NOT refillable
SATIVAS
For a motivating, uplifting, and energizing high, with a body buzz, grab one of these amazing Sativa strains. A Sativa strain will help you knock out that to-do list, get you on your feet, and is widely used if you like to exercise while high.
CACTUS CHILLER
Cactus Chiller is a giggly Sativa strain with juicy and refreshing flavors.
CANDY JACK SAUCE
Candy Jack Sauce is a boosting Sativa strain that delivers citrus, fruity, pine, and skunky flavors.
HAWAIIAN SWEET HAZE
Hawaiian Sweet Haze is a sociable Sativa strain that boasts pineapple, sweet, and woody flavors.
TANGIE GLUE
Tangie Glue is an uplifting and cerebral Sativa strain with yummy flavors of citrus and tropical fruits.
HYBRIDS
Looking for more of a balanced high? Something in the middle of motivating and couch-locking? A Hybrid strain is the one to grab. Hybrids are also known to be the "social" strain - best if you want to socialize.
Please note some Hybrid strains may lean more energizing or relaxing, depending on the specific strains.
BLUEBERRY DIAMONDS
Blueberry Diamonds is a calming Hybrid strain with juicy blueberry flavors.
STRAWBERRY COOKIES
Strawberry Cookies is a Sativa-leaning Hybrid strain that offers sugary strawberry flavors.
ZLUSH PUPPY
Zlush Puppy is a balanced Hybrid strain with berry notes.
INDICAS
For a completely relaxing cannabis experience, you will want an Indica strain. These strains tend to be mellow and used as sleep aids. A lot of them can create what is called "couch-lock", which results in an intense body high and a completely calming head high. Indicas are most used at the end of the day and right before bedtime.
APPLE BERRY FRITTER
Apple Berry Fritter is a calming Indica strain with earthy, sweet, and gassy notes.
DEAD PRESIDENTS OG
Dead Presidents OG is a rare Indica strain that delivers sweet flavors.
MONEY CAKE
Money Cake is a hard hitting Indica strain that has creamy vanilla and strawberry cake flavors.
ROZÉ SHERBET
Rozé Sherbet is a rare Indica strain that delivers sweet citrus and floral notes.
SUGAR PLUM SAUCE
Sugar Plum Sauce is a long-lasting Indica strain with berry, citrus, and sweet flavors.
About this brand
The Green Dragon CBD
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
