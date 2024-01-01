Cake Wavy Live Resin Disposables deliver a potent combination of Delta-11 + Ice Diamonds THC-A + HXC-R + THC-P. This delicious combination will have you enamored from the first puff and any of the 12 strains will flavor bomb you in such an enticing way.



Look no further for innovative strains and a titillating experience than Cake disposables.



Buy these vape pens in the Wavy Line today!



Choose from 12 strains;

Apple Berry Fritter

Blueberry Diamonds

Cactus Chiller

Candy Jack Sauce

Dead Presidents OG

Hawaiian Sweet Haze

Money Cake

Rozé Sherbet

Strawberry Cookies

Sugar Plum Sauce

Tangie Glue

Zlush Puppy

​



Warning: THC is a psycho-active substance. Operating a motor vehicle or heavy machinery after using this product is not advised. This product may cause you to fail a THC drug test. You assume full responsibility for all parts related to your purchase and consumption. Use small doses when starting.



​



SUGGESTED USE

1 – 2 puffs, not exceeding 3 seconds, to establish individual tolerance.

​



PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS

3 grams per pen

Delta-11 + Ice Diamonds THC-A + HXC-R + THC-P

12 strains

Rechargeable

USB Type-C

Disposable

NOT refillable

​



SATIVAS

For a motivating, uplifting, and energizing high, with a body buzz, grab one of these amazing Sativa strains. A Sativa strain will help you knock out that to-do list, get you on your feet, and is widely used if you like to exercise while high.



CACTUS CHILLER

Cactus Chiller is a giggly Sativa strain with juicy and refreshing flavors.



CANDY JACK SAUCE

Candy Jack Sauce is a boosting Sativa strain that delivers citrus, fruity, pine, and skunky flavors.



HAWAIIAN SWEET HAZE

Hawaiian Sweet Haze is a sociable Sativa strain that boasts pineapple, sweet, and woody flavors.



TANGIE GLUE

Tangie Glue is an uplifting and cerebral Sativa strain with yummy flavors of citrus and tropical fruits.



HYBRIDS

Looking for more of a balanced high? Something in the middle of motivating and couch-locking? A Hybrid strain is the one to grab. Hybrids are also known to be the "social" strain - best if you want to socialize.



Please note some Hybrid strains may lean more energizing or relaxing, depending on the specific strains.



BLUEBERRY DIAMONDS

Blueberry Diamonds is a calming Hybrid strain with juicy blueberry flavors.



STRAWBERRY COOKIES

Strawberry Cookies is a Sativa-leaning Hybrid strain that offers sugary strawberry flavors.



ZLUSH PUPPY

Zlush Puppy is a balanced Hybrid strain with berry notes.



INDICAS

For a completely relaxing cannabis experience, you will want an Indica strain. These strains tend to be mellow and used as sleep aids. A lot of them can create what is called "couch-lock", which results in an intense body high and a completely calming head high. Indicas are most used at the end of the day and right before bedtime.



APPLE BERRY FRITTER

Apple Berry Fritter is a calming Indica strain with earthy, sweet, and gassy notes.



DEAD PRESIDENTS OG

Dead Presidents OG is a rare Indica strain that delivers sweet flavors.



MONEY CAKE

Money Cake is a hard hitting Indica strain that has creamy vanilla and strawberry cake flavors.



ROZÉ SHERBET

Rozé Sherbet is a rare Indica strain that delivers sweet citrus and floral notes.



SUGAR PLUM SAUCE

Sugar Plum Sauce is a long-lasting Indica strain with berry, citrus, and sweet flavors.

Show more