Canna River - CBD + CBG Ultra Pain Relief Tincture - 20,000mg

by The Green Dragon CBD
THC —CBD —
About this product

Canna River CBD + CBG Ultra Pain Relief Tincture is the ultimate way to achieve your CBD effects quickly. This CBD oil is extra strength with 15,000mg CBD + 5,000mg CBG (20,000mg total) per 120mL bottle - that's 167mg/mL! Canna River chose to make MCT oil as the carrier oil due to its healthy fat content and ability to work with CBD as an energizer for your body’s general wellness.

The Canna River CBD Ultra Pain Relief Tincture comes in Lemon Raspberry or Mango Peach. Choose Lemon Raspberry for deliciously sweet raspberries with sour candy lemons. If soft and sweet mangoes and peaches are more your jam, try the Mango Peach flavor.

CANNA RIVER CBD + CBG ULTRA PAIN RELIEF TINCTURE SPECIFICATIONS
3:1 formula (CBD : CBG)
15,000mg CBD + 5,000mg CBG in every 120ml bottle
167 mg total / mL
Non-GMO and Plant Based
Gluten-Free
Broad Spectrum
THC Free

The Green Dragon CBD
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!

We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
