Canna River CBD + CBG Ultra Pain Relief Tincture is the ultimate way to achieve your CBD effects quickly. This CBD oil is extra strength with 15,000mg CBD + 5,000mg CBG (20,000mg total) per 120mL bottle - that's 167mg/mL! Canna River chose to make MCT oil as the carrier oil due to its healthy fat content and ability to work with CBD as an energizer for your body’s general wellness.



The Canna River CBD Ultra Pain Relief Tincture comes in Lemon Raspberry or Mango Peach. Choose Lemon Raspberry for deliciously sweet raspberries with sour candy lemons. If soft and sweet mangoes and peaches are more your jam, try the Mango Peach flavor.



CANNA RIVER CBD + CBG ULTRA PAIN RELIEF TINCTURE SPECIFICATIONS

3:1 formula (CBD : CBG)

15,000mg CBD + 5,000mg CBG in every 120ml bottle

167 mg total / mL

Non-GMO and Plant Based

Gluten-Free

Broad Spectrum

THC Free

