Canna River Delta 9 Gummies are incredibly euphoric, delicious, and even beginner friendly! If you're new to the THC scene (or a seasoned user that wants to change up your routine), these gummies are exactly what you should be reaching for. With 10mg Delta 9 THC per gummy, you can split them in half and start finding your tolerance slowly.
These gummies are perfect for creative and energetic vibes, managing pain and stress, and in specific doses (based on your body and how you react to THC) can be a good sleep aid.
Try these insane gummies in any of the 7 familiar and delicious flavors!
PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS 30 gummies per jar Delta 9 THC 10mg Delta 9 per gummy 20mg CBD per gummy 900mg total cannabinoids per bag 7 flavors Plant based Gluten Free
GUMMY FLAVORS Blue Razz Crazy Apple Dragon Berry Island Splash Kiwi Burst Lemon Raspberry Major Melonz
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.