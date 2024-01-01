Cannabis Life Blue Dream Bedtime Gummies are premium quality sleep gummies. If you're having trouble relaxing at the end of a long day, try these Delta 8 gummies that contain CBN and Melatonin. With this blend working together, you're sure to be off to dreamland as soon as you hit the pillow. Enjoy the delicious flavor of Blue Raspberries in these sleep gummies.
CANNABIS LIFE GUMMIES – KEY ELEMENTS 750MG DELTA 8 THC TOTAL 25MG DELTA 8 + 2.5MG CBN + 2.5MG MELATONIN PER GUMMY 30 GUMMIES PER JAR CERTIFIED BY AN INDEPENDENT LAB VEGAN & GLUTEN FREE
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.