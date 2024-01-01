Cannabis Life - Blue Dream Bedtime Gummies - 750mg

by The Green Dragon CBD
THC —CBD —
About this product

Cannabis Life Blue Dream Bedtime Gummies are premium quality sleep gummies. If you're having trouble relaxing at the end of a long day, try these Delta 8 gummies that contain CBN and Melatonin. With this blend working together, you're sure to be off to dreamland as soon as you hit the pillow. Enjoy the delicious flavor of Blue Raspberries in these sleep gummies.

CANNABIS LIFE GUMMIES – KEY ELEMENTS
750MG DELTA 8 THC TOTAL
25MG DELTA 8 + 2.5MG CBN + 2.5MG MELATONIN PER GUMMY
30 GUMMIES PER JAR
CERTIFIED BY AN INDEPENDENT LAB
VEGAN & GLUTEN FREE

About this brand

Logo for the brand The Green Dragon CBD
The Green Dragon CBD
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!

We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
