Cannabis Life Delta 8 gummies in Assorted Flavors are premium quality and are made by their parent company, Green Roads. Green Roads is known for their laboratory testing and proprietary formulas. These gummies are a real treat because you get 750mg in a container for a great price. With 25mg per gummy, we recommend starting with one-half a gummy and working to see how your tolerance is for THC. These gummies are available in this fun container of assorted flavors: Green Apple, Strawnana, Birthday Cake, and Passion Fruit. Try them today!



Cannabis Life Gummies - Key Elements

750MG DELTA 8 THC TOTAL

25MG PER GUMMY

CERTIFIED BY AN INDEPENDENT LAB

​

