Cannabis Life Extra Strength Delta 9 Gummies deliver an easy-to-dose 10mg of Delta 9 THC. Create your own proper dose!
Choose from two intense sizes: 100mg or 300mg.
Warning: THC is a psycho-active substance. Operating a motor vehicle or heavy machinery after using this product is not advised. This product may cause you to fail a THC drug test. You assume full responsibility for all parts related to your purchase and consumption. Use small doses when starting.
PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS 10mg Delta 9 THC per gummy 100mg bag = 10 gummies 300mg jar = 30 gummies
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.