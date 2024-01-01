CBDFx CBD Gummies are mixed berry flavor and come in your choice of a 1500mg or 3000mg container with 60 gummies. Each serving is 50mg.



For the 1500mg jar, your serving size is 2 gummies.



For the 3000mg jar, your serving size is 1 gummy.



These gummies are 100% vegan and all-natural. They have no artificial sweeteners, no high fructose corn syrup, and no animal gelatin or any filler ingredients. Instead, they’re made with organic pectin, organic agave, and organic cane sugar. These CBDFx Mixed Berry gummies contain broad spectrum CBD, so it provides all of the compounds that work together to deliver a wider array of the hemp plant’s contents, with less than 0.3% THC.

