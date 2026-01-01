Soothe joint pain and muscle aches with cbdMD Freeze CBD roll-on gel. Formulated with Broad Spectrum CBD, cooling menthol, and soothing botanicals like aloe vera to provide fast-acting comfort. Perfect for recovering after a hard workout, or addressing everyday discomfort. Use the convenient roll-on applicator for a mess-free experience.



PRODUCT DETAILS

3 Fluid Ounces (90 mL)

Formulated with broad Spectrum CBD, menthol, & aloe vera

THC-free

Third-party lab tested

Available in Multiple Strengths: 750 milligrams, 1500 milligrams, or 3000 milligrams

For Topical Use Only

Vegan

Gluten Free

Always U.S. Hemp-derived



HOW TO USE

Use convenient roll-on applicator to apply to directly to the skin

Use once daily or as needed

The cbdMD Freezer Roller typically provides a cooling sensation and targeted relief within minutes