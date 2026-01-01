About this product
Soothe joint pain and muscle aches with cbdMD Freeze CBD roll-on gel. Formulated with Broad Spectrum CBD, cooling menthol, and soothing botanicals like aloe vera to provide fast-acting comfort. Perfect for recovering after a hard workout, or addressing everyday discomfort. Use the convenient roll-on applicator for a mess-free experience.
PRODUCT DETAILS
3 Fluid Ounces (90 mL)
Formulated with broad Spectrum CBD, menthol, & aloe vera
THC-free
Third-party lab tested
Available in Multiple Strengths: 750 milligrams, 1500 milligrams, or 3000 milligrams
For Topical Use Only
Vegan
Gluten Free
Always U.S. Hemp-derived
HOW TO USE
Use convenient roll-on applicator to apply to directly to the skin
Use once daily or as needed
The cbdMD Freezer Roller typically provides a cooling sensation and targeted relief within minutes
PRODUCT DETAILS
3 Fluid Ounces (90 mL)
Formulated with broad Spectrum CBD, menthol, & aloe vera
THC-free
Third-party lab tested
Available in Multiple Strengths: 750 milligrams, 1500 milligrams, or 3000 milligrams
For Topical Use Only
Vegan
Gluten Free
Always U.S. Hemp-derived
HOW TO USE
Use convenient roll-on applicator to apply to directly to the skin
Use once daily or as needed
The cbdMD Freezer Roller typically provides a cooling sensation and targeted relief within minutes
cbdMD - Broad Spectrum CBD Freeze Roller- 3000mg
Hemp CBD topicalsTHC -CBD 3000mg
cbdMD - Broad Spectrum CBD Freeze Roller- 3000mg
Hemp CBD topicalsTHC -CBD 3000mg
Fulfillment
About this product
Soothe joint pain and muscle aches with cbdMD Freeze CBD roll-on gel. Formulated with Broad Spectrum CBD, cooling menthol, and soothing botanicals like aloe vera to provide fast-acting comfort. Perfect for recovering after a hard workout, or addressing everyday discomfort. Use the convenient roll-on applicator for a mess-free experience.
PRODUCT DETAILS
3 Fluid Ounces (90 mL)
Formulated with broad Spectrum CBD, menthol, & aloe vera
THC-free
Third-party lab tested
Available in Multiple Strengths: 750 milligrams, 1500 milligrams, or 3000 milligrams
For Topical Use Only
Vegan
Gluten Free
Always U.S. Hemp-derived
HOW TO USE
Use convenient roll-on applicator to apply to directly to the skin
Use once daily or as needed
The cbdMD Freezer Roller typically provides a cooling sensation and targeted relief within minutes
PRODUCT DETAILS
3 Fluid Ounces (90 mL)
Formulated with broad Spectrum CBD, menthol, & aloe vera
THC-free
Third-party lab tested
Available in Multiple Strengths: 750 milligrams, 1500 milligrams, or 3000 milligrams
For Topical Use Only
Vegan
Gluten Free
Always U.S. Hemp-derived
HOW TO USE
Use convenient roll-on applicator to apply to directly to the skin
Use once daily or as needed
The cbdMD Freezer Roller typically provides a cooling sensation and targeted relief within minutes
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About this brand
The Green Dragon CBD
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
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