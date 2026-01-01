About this product
Enjoy a tasty and precisely dosed gummy infused with Superior broad spectrum hemp extract. Provides a wholesome serving of CBD, intended for pain relief, relaxation, calm, and better sleep. Made for everyday support with mouth-watering tropical mix flavors. Each gummy is lightly coated in sugar for a burst of flavor.
Available in multiple strengths: 750 milligrams (25mg per gummy), 1500 milligrams (50mg per gummy), 3000 milligrams (100mg per gummy), 6000 milligrams (200mg per gummy) per bottle
PRODUCT DETAILS
30 Gummies Per Package
Tropical Mix Flavor
Third-party lab tested
THC-free
Serving Size: 1 Gummy or 2 Gummies Depending on Strength (See Package)
Vegan
Gluten Free
Always U.S. Hemp-derived
HOW TO USE
Start with a serving size of one gummy and gradually increase if needed.
You can consume broad spectrum CBD gummies any time of the day or night, depending on your personal preference.
Take gummies daily or as needed.
It may take an hour or two for effects to kick in.
Available in multiple strengths: 750 milligrams (25mg per gummy), 1500 milligrams (50mg per gummy), 3000 milligrams (100mg per gummy), 6000 milligrams (200mg per gummy) per bottle
PRODUCT DETAILS
30 Gummies Per Package
Tropical Mix Flavor
Third-party lab tested
THC-free
Serving Size: 1 Gummy or 2 Gummies Depending on Strength (See Package)
Vegan
Gluten Free
Always U.S. Hemp-derived
HOW TO USE
Start with a serving size of one gummy and gradually increase if needed.
You can consume broad spectrum CBD gummies any time of the day or night, depending on your personal preference.
Take gummies daily or as needed.
It may take an hour or two for effects to kick in.
Fulfillment
About this product
Enjoy a tasty and precisely dosed gummy infused with Superior broad spectrum hemp extract. Provides a wholesome serving of CBD, intended for pain relief, relaxation, calm, and better sleep. Made for everyday support with mouth-watering tropical mix flavors. Each gummy is lightly coated in sugar for a burst of flavor.
Available in multiple strengths: 750 milligrams (25mg per gummy), 1500 milligrams (50mg per gummy), 3000 milligrams (100mg per gummy), 6000 milligrams (200mg per gummy) per bottle
PRODUCT DETAILS
30 Gummies Per Package
Tropical Mix Flavor
Third-party lab tested
THC-free
Serving Size: 1 Gummy or 2 Gummies Depending on Strength (See Package)
Vegan
Gluten Free
Always U.S. Hemp-derived
HOW TO USE
Start with a serving size of one gummy and gradually increase if needed.
You can consume broad spectrum CBD gummies any time of the day or night, depending on your personal preference.
Take gummies daily or as needed.
It may take an hour or two for effects to kick in.
Available in multiple strengths: 750 milligrams (25mg per gummy), 1500 milligrams (50mg per gummy), 3000 milligrams (100mg per gummy), 6000 milligrams (200mg per gummy) per bottle
PRODUCT DETAILS
30 Gummies Per Package
Tropical Mix Flavor
Third-party lab tested
THC-free
Serving Size: 1 Gummy or 2 Gummies Depending on Strength (See Package)
Vegan
Gluten Free
Always U.S. Hemp-derived
HOW TO USE
Start with a serving size of one gummy and gradually increase if needed.
You can consume broad spectrum CBD gummies any time of the day or night, depending on your personal preference.
Take gummies daily or as needed.
It may take an hour or two for effects to kick in.
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About this brand
The Green Dragon CBD
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
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