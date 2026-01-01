Enjoy a tasty and precisely dosed gummy infused with Superior broad spectrum hemp extract. Provides a wholesome serving of CBD, intended for pain relief, relaxation, calm, and better sleep. Made for everyday support with mouth-watering tropical mix flavors. Each gummy is lightly coated in sugar for a burst of flavor.



Available in multiple strengths: 750 milligrams (25mg per gummy), 1500 milligrams (50mg per gummy), 3000 milligrams (100mg per gummy), 6000 milligrams (200mg per gummy) per bottle



PRODUCT DETAILS

30 Gummies Per Package

Tropical Mix Flavor

Third-party lab tested

THC-free

Serving Size: 1 Gummy or 2 Gummies Depending on Strength (See Package)

Vegan

Gluten Free

Always U.S. Hemp-derived



HOW TO USE

Start with a serving size of one gummy and gradually increase if needed.

You can consume broad spectrum CBD gummies any time of the day or night, depending on your personal preference.

Take gummies daily or as needed.

It may take an hour or two for effects to kick in.