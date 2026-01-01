About this product
Easily incorporate the goodness of cbd into your daily routine with these cbdMD Broad Spectrum Softgels. This clinically-tested formula is fortified with CBG, CBN, and vitamin E. Expect to feel more comforted, relaxed, and calm throughout the day. 30 flavorless softgels.
Available in multiple strengths: 1500 milligrams (50 milligrams per serving), 3,000 milligrams (100 milligrams per serving), or 6000 milligrams (200 milligrams per serving)
PRODUCT DETALILS
30 softgels
Flavorless
Infused with Broad Spectrum CBD
Clinically studied formula
THC-free
Third-party lab tested
Fortified with CBG, CBN, & vitamin E
Vegan
Gluten Free
No artificial chemicals, flavors, or dyes
Always U.S. Hemp-derived
HOW TO USE
Swallow a cbd softgel whole with water or a beverage of your choice. Start with just one cbdMD broad spectrum cbd softgel in the morning, and one in the evening. After following this routine for 30 days, you can adjust this amount accordingly.
Most people can feel the effects for up to 6-7 hours after taking it.
Available in multiple strengths: 1500 milligrams (50 milligrams per serving), 3,000 milligrams (100 milligrams per serving), or 6000 milligrams (200 milligrams per serving)
PRODUCT DETALILS
30 softgels
Flavorless
Infused with Broad Spectrum CBD
Clinically studied formula
THC-free
Third-party lab tested
Fortified with CBG, CBN, & vitamin E
Vegan
Gluten Free
No artificial chemicals, flavors, or dyes
Always U.S. Hemp-derived
HOW TO USE
Swallow a cbd softgel whole with water or a beverage of your choice. Start with just one cbdMD broad spectrum cbd softgel in the morning, and one in the evening. After following this routine for 30 days, you can adjust this amount accordingly.
Most people can feel the effects for up to 6-7 hours after taking it.
Fulfillment
About this product
Easily incorporate the goodness of cbd into your daily routine with these cbdMD Broad Spectrum Softgels. This clinically-tested formula is fortified with CBG, CBN, and vitamin E. Expect to feel more comforted, relaxed, and calm throughout the day. 30 flavorless softgels.
Available in multiple strengths: 1500 milligrams (50 milligrams per serving), 3,000 milligrams (100 milligrams per serving), or 6000 milligrams (200 milligrams per serving)
PRODUCT DETALILS
30 softgels
Flavorless
Infused with Broad Spectrum CBD
Clinically studied formula
THC-free
Third-party lab tested
Fortified with CBG, CBN, & vitamin E
Vegan
Gluten Free
No artificial chemicals, flavors, or dyes
Always U.S. Hemp-derived
HOW TO USE
Swallow a cbd softgel whole with water or a beverage of your choice. Start with just one cbdMD broad spectrum cbd softgel in the morning, and one in the evening. After following this routine for 30 days, you can adjust this amount accordingly.
Most people can feel the effects for up to 6-7 hours after taking it.
Available in multiple strengths: 1500 milligrams (50 milligrams per serving), 3,000 milligrams (100 milligrams per serving), or 6000 milligrams (200 milligrams per serving)
PRODUCT DETALILS
30 softgels
Flavorless
Infused with Broad Spectrum CBD
Clinically studied formula
THC-free
Third-party lab tested
Fortified with CBG, CBN, & vitamin E
Vegan
Gluten Free
No artificial chemicals, flavors, or dyes
Always U.S. Hemp-derived
HOW TO USE
Swallow a cbd softgel whole with water or a beverage of your choice. Start with just one cbdMD broad spectrum cbd softgel in the morning, and one in the evening. After following this routine for 30 days, you can adjust this amount accordingly.
Most people can feel the effects for up to 6-7 hours after taking it.
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About this brand
The Green Dragon CBD
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
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