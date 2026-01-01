Easily incorporate the goodness of cbd into your daily routine with these cbdMD Broad Spectrum Softgels. This clinically-tested formula is fortified with CBG, CBN, and vitamin E. Expect to feel more comforted, relaxed, and calm throughout the day. 30 flavorless softgels.



Available in multiple strengths: 1500 milligrams (50 milligrams per serving), 3,000 milligrams (100 milligrams per serving), or 6000 milligrams (200 milligrams per serving)



PRODUCT DETALILS

30 softgels

Flavorless

Infused with Broad Spectrum CBD

Clinically studied formula

THC-free

Third-party lab tested

Fortified with CBG, CBN, & vitamin E

Vegan

Gluten Free

No artificial chemicals, flavors, or dyes

Always U.S. Hemp-derived



HOW TO USE

Swallow a cbd softgel whole with water or a beverage of your choice. Start with just one cbdMD broad spectrum cbd softgel in the morning, and one in the evening. After following this routine for 30 days, you can adjust this amount accordingly.



Most people can feel the effects for up to 6-7 hours after taking it.