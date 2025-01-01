Straight from the potent Blanco Collection, Chapo Extrax Double Stacks Gummies are incredibly powerful and insanely tasty. With an incredible blend of THCP, Delta 9, and Delta 8, these gummies will knock you on your.... well, you know. Each gummy delivers 5mg Delta 9, 20mg THCP, and 975mg Delta 8, making these gummies a whopping 1,000mg of a potent THC blend.
👉 If you’re ready for a richer and more powerful cannabis experience, these gummies are for you! Grab your jar today!
Chapo Extrax Blanco Double Stacks Gummies Details ✔️ 10 gummies per jar
Chapo Extrax Blanco Double Stacks Gummies Details ✔️ 10 gummies per jar
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.