Canna River CBD + CBN + CBG Ultra Calm Tincture is the ultimate way to achieve your CBD effects quickly. This CBD oil is extra strength with 15,000mg CBD + 2,500mg CBN + 2,500mg CBG (20,000mg total) per 120mL bottle - that's 167mg/mL! Canna River chose to make MCT oil as the carrier oil due to its healthy fat content and ability to work with CBD as an energizer for your body’s general wellness.



The Canna River CBD Ultra Wellness Tincture comes in Lemon Raspberry or Mango Peach. Choose Lemon Raspberry for deliciously sweet raspberries with sour candy lemons. If soft and sweet mangoes and peaches are more your jam, try the Mango Peach flavor.



Canna River is a super approachable brand on purpose. The creators wanted a brand that produces items with every person in mind. Beneficial products for you, no matter what your speed.



CANNA RIVER CBD + CBN + CBG ULTRA CALM TINCTURE – KEY ELEMENTS

15,000mg CBD

2,500mg CBN

2,500mg CBG

20,000mg Total

120ml Bottle

167 mg / mL

Non-GMO and Plant Based

Sugar-Free and Alcohol-Free

USA Grown Hemp

THC Free

Third Party Tested

