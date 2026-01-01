About this product
cbdMD’s broad spectrum CBD oil tincture is a simple, pure, versatile way to take your daily CBD. Just use the dropper to take the cbd sublingually or add it to your favorite beverage. This tincture is carefully formulated with only the best cannabinoids and terpenes while remaining THC-free. Made with MCT oil, a plant-based oil that your body burns quickly for a boost of energy without impacting your waistline. Delicious Berry flavor.
Available in multiple strengths: 1500 milligrams (50mg per serving), 3000 milligrams (100mg per serving), 6000 milligrams (200mg per serving), 7500 milligrams (250mg per serving)
PRODUCT DETAILS
1 Fluid Ounce (30 mL)
Berry Flavor
THC-free
Third-party lab tested
Clinically Studied Formula
Serving Size: 1 Dropper (1 mL)
30 Servings Per container
10 Calories Per Serving
Vegan
Gluten Free
Always U.S. Hemp-derived
HOW TO USE
Take cbd oil directly from the dropper or mix with your favorite beverage for a blast of berry flavor & CBD goodness.
If taking sublingually, hold the drops under your tongue for 30-90 seconds before swallowing.
Start with one serving every morning and evening for 30 days.
Gauge effects.
Gradually adjust your dosage to achieve desired effects.
Available in multiple strengths: 1500 milligrams (50mg per serving), 3000 milligrams (100mg per serving), 6000 milligrams (200mg per serving), 7500 milligrams (250mg per serving)
PRODUCT DETAILS
1 Fluid Ounce (30 mL)
Berry Flavor
THC-free
Third-party lab tested
Clinically Studied Formula
Serving Size: 1 Dropper (1 mL)
30 Servings Per container
10 Calories Per Serving
Vegan
Gluten Free
Always U.S. Hemp-derived
HOW TO USE
Take cbd oil directly from the dropper or mix with your favorite beverage for a blast of berry flavor & CBD goodness.
If taking sublingually, hold the drops under your tongue for 30-90 seconds before swallowing.
Start with one serving every morning and evening for 30 days.
Gauge effects.
Gradually adjust your dosage to achieve desired effects.
cbdMD - Broad Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture - Berry Flavored- 3000mg
Hemp CBD tincturesTHC -CBD 3000mg
cbdMD - Broad Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture - Berry Flavored- 3000mg
Hemp CBD tincturesTHC -CBD 3000mg
Fulfillment
About this product
cbdMD’s broad spectrum CBD oil tincture is a simple, pure, versatile way to take your daily CBD. Just use the dropper to take the cbd sublingually or add it to your favorite beverage. This tincture is carefully formulated with only the best cannabinoids and terpenes while remaining THC-free. Made with MCT oil, a plant-based oil that your body burns quickly for a boost of energy without impacting your waistline. Delicious Berry flavor.
Available in multiple strengths: 1500 milligrams (50mg per serving), 3000 milligrams (100mg per serving), 6000 milligrams (200mg per serving), 7500 milligrams (250mg per serving)
PRODUCT DETAILS
1 Fluid Ounce (30 mL)
Berry Flavor
THC-free
Third-party lab tested
Clinically Studied Formula
Serving Size: 1 Dropper (1 mL)
30 Servings Per container
10 Calories Per Serving
Vegan
Gluten Free
Always U.S. Hemp-derived
HOW TO USE
Take cbd oil directly from the dropper or mix with your favorite beverage for a blast of berry flavor & CBD goodness.
If taking sublingually, hold the drops under your tongue for 30-90 seconds before swallowing.
Start with one serving every morning and evening for 30 days.
Gauge effects.
Gradually adjust your dosage to achieve desired effects.
Available in multiple strengths: 1500 milligrams (50mg per serving), 3000 milligrams (100mg per serving), 6000 milligrams (200mg per serving), 7500 milligrams (250mg per serving)
PRODUCT DETAILS
1 Fluid Ounce (30 mL)
Berry Flavor
THC-free
Third-party lab tested
Clinically Studied Formula
Serving Size: 1 Dropper (1 mL)
30 Servings Per container
10 Calories Per Serving
Vegan
Gluten Free
Always U.S. Hemp-derived
HOW TO USE
Take cbd oil directly from the dropper or mix with your favorite beverage for a blast of berry flavor & CBD goodness.
If taking sublingually, hold the drops under your tongue for 30-90 seconds before swallowing.
Start with one serving every morning and evening for 30 days.
Gauge effects.
Gradually adjust your dosage to achieve desired effects.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
The Green Dragon CBD
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
Notice a problem?Report this item