cbdMD’s broad spectrum CBD oil tincture is a simple, pure, versatile way to take your daily CBD. Just use the dropper to take the cbd sublingually or add it to your favorite beverage. This tincture is carefully formulated with only the best cannabinoids and terpenes while remaining THC-free. Made with MCT oil, a plant-based oil that your body burns quickly for a boost of energy without impacting your waistline. Delicious Berry flavor.



Available in multiple strengths: 1500 milligrams (50mg per serving), 3000 milligrams (100mg per serving), 6000 milligrams (200mg per serving), 7500 milligrams (250mg per serving)



PRODUCT DETAILS

1 Fluid Ounce (30 mL)

Berry Flavor

THC-free

Third-party lab tested

Clinically Studied Formula

Serving Size: 1 Dropper (1 mL)

30 Servings Per container

10 Calories Per Serving

Vegan

Gluten Free

Always U.S. Hemp-derived



HOW TO USE

Take cbd oil directly from the dropper or mix with your favorite beverage for a blast of berry flavor & CBD goodness.

If taking sublingually, hold the drops under your tongue for 30-90 seconds before swallowing.

Start with one serving every morning and evening for 30 days.

Gauge effects.

Gradually adjust your dosage to achieve desired effects.