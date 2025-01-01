The Cutleaf 2.0 Ice Live Rosin Disposable vape offers a sleek way to enjoy 5 grams of premium cold-pressed hemp anytime. Contains a blend of CBD, CBN, CBG, and H4 CBD. Featuring a long-lasting battery and a simple design, it’s perfect for on-the-go use!



Discover your new favorite high-quality strain from the 3 available!



CUTLEAF ICE LIVE ROSIN DISPOSABLE PEN SPECIFICATIONS

5 grams per pen

Live Rosin

Cold-pressed hemp

Blend of CBD, CBN, CBG, H4 CBD

Preheating function

Top-Airflow technology

USB-C charger

​



CUTLEAF ICE LIVE ROSIN STRAINS

MELONADE (SATIVA)

Melonade is a refreshing strain with a sweet, fruity flavor that blends juicy melon and tangy citrus notes. The effects are uplifting and euphoric, providing a burst of creativity and energy while keeping you relaxed. It's perfect for providing a mood boost without making you feel overly stimulated.



OG KUSH ICE (HYBRID)

OG Kush offers a distinct, earthy flavor with bold notes of pine, citrus, and a touch of spice. The effects are deeply relaxing, providing a calming body high while keeping the mind clear and focused. Ideal for stress relief, it’s perfect for unwinding after a long day.



PURPLE PUNCH ICE (INDICA)

Purple Punch delivers a sweet, fruity flavor with rich notes of grape, berry, and a hint of vanilla. The effects are calming and euphoric, relaxing both the body and mind, making it ideal for evening use. It’s perfect for winding down, relieving stress, and easing insomnia with its soothing properties.

