About this product
The Cutleaf 2.0 Ice Live Rosin Disposable vape offers a sleek way to enjoy 5 grams of premium cold-pressed hemp anytime. Contains a blend of CBD, CBN, CBG, and H4 CBD. Featuring a long-lasting battery and a simple design, it’s perfect for on-the-go use!
Discover your new favorite high-quality strain from the 3 available!
CUTLEAF ICE LIVE ROSIN DISPOSABLE PEN SPECIFICATIONS
5 grams per pen
Live Rosin
Cold-pressed hemp
Blend of CBD, CBN, CBG, H4 CBD
Preheating function
Top-Airflow technology
USB-C charger
CUTLEAF ICE LIVE ROSIN STRAINS
MELONADE (SATIVA)
Melonade is a refreshing strain with a sweet, fruity flavor that blends juicy melon and tangy citrus notes. The effects are uplifting and euphoric, providing a burst of creativity and energy while keeping you relaxed. It's perfect for providing a mood boost without making you feel overly stimulated.
OG KUSH ICE (HYBRID)
OG Kush offers a distinct, earthy flavor with bold notes of pine, citrus, and a touch of spice. The effects are deeply relaxing, providing a calming body high while keeping the mind clear and focused. Ideal for stress relief, it’s perfect for unwinding after a long day.
PURPLE PUNCH ICE (INDICA)
Purple Punch delivers a sweet, fruity flavor with rich notes of grape, berry, and a hint of vanilla. The effects are calming and euphoric, relaxing both the body and mind, making it ideal for evening use. It’s perfect for winding down, relieving stress, and easing insomnia with its soothing properties.
Discover your new favorite high-quality strain from the 3 available!
CUTLEAF ICE LIVE ROSIN DISPOSABLE PEN SPECIFICATIONS
5 grams per pen
Live Rosin
Cold-pressed hemp
Blend of CBD, CBN, CBG, H4 CBD
Preheating function
Top-Airflow technology
USB-C charger
CUTLEAF ICE LIVE ROSIN STRAINS
MELONADE (SATIVA)
Melonade is a refreshing strain with a sweet, fruity flavor that blends juicy melon and tangy citrus notes. The effects are uplifting and euphoric, providing a burst of creativity and energy while keeping you relaxed. It's perfect for providing a mood boost without making you feel overly stimulated.
OG KUSH ICE (HYBRID)
OG Kush offers a distinct, earthy flavor with bold notes of pine, citrus, and a touch of spice. The effects are deeply relaxing, providing a calming body high while keeping the mind clear and focused. Ideal for stress relief, it’s perfect for unwinding after a long day.
PURPLE PUNCH ICE (INDICA)
Purple Punch delivers a sweet, fruity flavor with rich notes of grape, berry, and a hint of vanilla. The effects are calming and euphoric, relaxing both the body and mind, making it ideal for evening use. It’s perfect for winding down, relieving stress, and easing insomnia with its soothing properties.
Fulfillment
About this product
The Cutleaf 2.0 Ice Live Rosin Disposable vape offers a sleek way to enjoy 5 grams of premium cold-pressed hemp anytime. Contains a blend of CBD, CBN, CBG, and H4 CBD. Featuring a long-lasting battery and a simple design, it’s perfect for on-the-go use!
Discover your new favorite high-quality strain from the 3 available!
CUTLEAF ICE LIVE ROSIN DISPOSABLE PEN SPECIFICATIONS
5 grams per pen
Live Rosin
Cold-pressed hemp
Blend of CBD, CBN, CBG, H4 CBD
Preheating function
Top-Airflow technology
USB-C charger
CUTLEAF ICE LIVE ROSIN STRAINS
MELONADE (SATIVA)
Melonade is a refreshing strain with a sweet, fruity flavor that blends juicy melon and tangy citrus notes. The effects are uplifting and euphoric, providing a burst of creativity and energy while keeping you relaxed. It's perfect for providing a mood boost without making you feel overly stimulated.
OG KUSH ICE (HYBRID)
OG Kush offers a distinct, earthy flavor with bold notes of pine, citrus, and a touch of spice. The effects are deeply relaxing, providing a calming body high while keeping the mind clear and focused. Ideal for stress relief, it’s perfect for unwinding after a long day.
PURPLE PUNCH ICE (INDICA)
Purple Punch delivers a sweet, fruity flavor with rich notes of grape, berry, and a hint of vanilla. The effects are calming and euphoric, relaxing both the body and mind, making it ideal for evening use. It’s perfect for winding down, relieving stress, and easing insomnia with its soothing properties.
Discover your new favorite high-quality strain from the 3 available!
CUTLEAF ICE LIVE ROSIN DISPOSABLE PEN SPECIFICATIONS
5 grams per pen
Live Rosin
Cold-pressed hemp
Blend of CBD, CBN, CBG, H4 CBD
Preheating function
Top-Airflow technology
USB-C charger
CUTLEAF ICE LIVE ROSIN STRAINS
MELONADE (SATIVA)
Melonade is a refreshing strain with a sweet, fruity flavor that blends juicy melon and tangy citrus notes. The effects are uplifting and euphoric, providing a burst of creativity and energy while keeping you relaxed. It's perfect for providing a mood boost without making you feel overly stimulated.
OG KUSH ICE (HYBRID)
OG Kush offers a distinct, earthy flavor with bold notes of pine, citrus, and a touch of spice. The effects are deeply relaxing, providing a calming body high while keeping the mind clear and focused. Ideal for stress relief, it’s perfect for unwinding after a long day.
PURPLE PUNCH ICE (INDICA)
Purple Punch delivers a sweet, fruity flavor with rich notes of grape, berry, and a hint of vanilla. The effects are calming and euphoric, relaxing both the body and mind, making it ideal for evening use. It’s perfect for winding down, relieving stress, and easing insomnia with its soothing properties.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
The Green Dragon CBD
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
Notice a problem?Report this item