Cutleaf - Euphoria Mushroom Gummies - Sunrise - 1000mg

by The Green Dragon CBD
THC —CBD —
buy here

About this product

Cutleaf Euphoria Mushroom Gummies Sunrise line are the perfect gummies for daytime use with only 10mg hemp-derived THC in each gummy. These Full Spectrum gummies not only contain hemp-derived THC, they also contain a proprietary blend of nootropic mushrooms and CBD Live Rosin.

If you're ready to step up your mushroom game, these gummies are it!



Try all 3 delicious flavors;

Watermelon Gelato
Strawberry Gelato
Mango Gelato

PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS
8 Gummies per bag
Proprietary blend of Super Mushrooms, Live Rosin THC, and CBD
1000mg mushroom blend + 20mg CBD Live Rosin + 10mg THC in each gummy
Pesticide Free
Vegan
Paraben Free
Full Spectrum

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand The Green Dragon CBD
The Green Dragon CBD
Shop products
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!

We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
Notice a problem?Report this item