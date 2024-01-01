Cutleaf Euphoria Mushroom Gummies Sunrise line are the perfect gummies for daytime use with only 10mg hemp-derived THC in each gummy. These Full Spectrum gummies not only contain hemp-derived THC, they also contain a proprietary blend of nootropic mushrooms and CBD Live Rosin.
If you're ready to step up your mushroom game, these gummies are it!
Try all 3 delicious flavors;
Watermelon Gelato Strawberry Gelato Mango Gelato
PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS 8 Gummies per bag Proprietary blend of Super Mushrooms, Live Rosin THC, and CBD 1000mg mushroom blend + 20mg CBD Live Rosin + 10mg THC in each gummy Pesticide Free Vegan Paraben Free Full Spectrum
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.