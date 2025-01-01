Why choose between edibles and prerolls when you can have it all? Get 2 D9 THC chocolate bars and 2 pre rolls in every Munch & Puff 4-pack! Choose your strain and enjoy a full body experience from Cutleaf.



​



Cutleaf Munch & Puff 4-Pack Specifications

Package Contents:

2 Chocolate Bars (40mg D9 each)

2 Pre Rolls (1 gram D9 each)

🍫Chocolate Bars

10 mg Delta 9 THC per square

40 mg Delta 9 THC per chocolate bar

80 mg Delta 9 THC total per package

Hand crafted chocolate

💨Pre Rolls

1 gram Delta 9 THC per pre-roll

2 grams Delta 9 THC total per package

​



Cutleaf Munch & Puff Duos Usage Recommendations

🍫Chocolate

Begin with a low dosage when consuming cannabis chocolate, particularly if you are new to this product. Start with a small piece and wait for 1-2 hours before taking more.



💨Prerolls

Take 1-2 puffs, not exceeding 3 seconds, to establish individual tolerance.



​



Cutleaf Munch & Puff Strains

Sativa | Birthday Cake🎂

Make a wish and enjoy sweet, vanilla flavors and sativa effects that will leave you happy, uplifted, and euphoric.



Hybrid | Cookies & Cream🍪

Enjoy the nutty, sweet vanilla flavors of a fresh-baked cookie, and this hybrid strain’s euphoric, uplifted, and relaxed effects.



Indica | Heath Bar🍫

Indulge in a soothing, relaxing indica strain with flavors of tropical fruits and nutty, freshly baked cookies.

