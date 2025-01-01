About this product
Why choose between edibles and prerolls when you can have it all? Get 2 D9 THC chocolate bars and 2 pre rolls in every Munch & Puff 4-pack! Choose your strain and enjoy a full body experience from Cutleaf.
Cutleaf Munch & Puff 4-Pack Specifications
Package Contents:
2 Chocolate Bars (40mg D9 each)
2 Pre Rolls (1 gram D9 each)
🍫Chocolate Bars
10 mg Delta 9 THC per square
40 mg Delta 9 THC per chocolate bar
80 mg Delta 9 THC total per package
Hand crafted chocolate
💨Pre Rolls
1 gram Delta 9 THC per pre-roll
2 grams Delta 9 THC total per package
Cutleaf Munch & Puff Duos Usage Recommendations
🍫Chocolate
Begin with a low dosage when consuming cannabis chocolate, particularly if you are new to this product. Start with a small piece and wait for 1-2 hours before taking more.
💨Prerolls
Take 1-2 puffs, not exceeding 3 seconds, to establish individual tolerance.
Cutleaf Munch & Puff Strains
Sativa | Birthday Cake🎂
Make a wish and enjoy sweet, vanilla flavors and sativa effects that will leave you happy, uplifted, and euphoric.
Hybrid | Cookies & Cream🍪
Enjoy the nutty, sweet vanilla flavors of a fresh-baked cookie, and this hybrid strain’s euphoric, uplifted, and relaxed effects.
Indica | Heath Bar🍫
Indulge in a soothing, relaxing indica strain with flavors of tropical fruits and nutty, freshly baked cookies.
Fulfillment
About this brand
The Green Dragon CBD
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
