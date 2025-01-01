Indulge in the rich, flavorful experience of Cutleaf Premium THCa Whole Hemp Flower. Hand-trimmed and grown in a controlled environment, this premium hemp offers 4.20 grams of high-grade THCa for a potent, sensory delight.



Featuring the Sativa, Hybrid, or Indica experience right for you!



CUTLEAF THCA FLOWER SPECIFICATIONS

4.2 grams per bag

THCa flower

Resealable bag

Indoor Grown

Hydroponic

THCA FLOWER STRAINS FROM CUTLEAF

APPLE FRITTERS (HYBRID)

Apple Fritters, is a rare, potent hybrid that delivers the perfect balance of relaxation and uplift. With its fruity apple flavor and hints of vanilla, it soothes the body while lifting the mind for a truly exceptional experience.



ICE CREAM CAKE (INDICA)

Ice Cream Cake is a delicious indica-dominant hybrid with sweet vanilla and buttery undertones that will leave you craving more. Known for its pain-relieving effects and relaxing body high, it’s the perfect strain to unwind and drift into a peaceful sleep.



ICE CREAM COOKIES (SATIVA)

Ice Cream Cookies is a soothing indica strain known for its creamy, buttery mint flavor and potent effects. Starting with uplifting, cerebral effects that gently transition into deep relaxation, it’s perfect for relieving pain, boosting appetite, and easing symptoms of depression and anxiety. Enjoy this delectable treat for both its taste and therapeutic benefits.

