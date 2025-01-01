About this product
Unpack a quality a smoking experience with Cutleaf’s 8g THCa Flower + FreshBox, featuring 8 grams of expertly cultivated THCa flower. Packaged in a reusable box for extended freshness and flavor.
Unlock the pure power of THCa with Cutleaf’s 8g flower + FreshBox, designed for peak freshness and ultimate satisfaction!
CUTLEAF THCA FLOWER 8g + FRESHBOX SPECIFICATIONS
8 grams per package
THCa flower
Reusable box
Indoor Grown
Hydroponic
Included Boveda pack for freshness
THCA FLOWER STRAINS FROM CUTLEAF
BLACK CHERRY GELATO (HYBRID)
If you appreciate a great taste, you'll love the fruity, cherry and berry flavor with a hint of skunky herbs. Delivers a blissful state of mind, relaxation, and slight couch-lock.
LIMONCELLO (HYBRID)
Limoncello is a vibrant hybrid bursting with zesty lemon, sweet cherry, and crisp citrus flavors that dance on your taste buds. Its smooth, calming effects make it the perfect choice for unwinding and soothing anxiety or depression.
PEACH CRESCENDO (SATIVA)
Peach Crescendo features a sweet, tropical citrus flavor, with a fruit peach undertone. It is known for it's tingling, full-body effects, and can produce a mood lift and an energizing high.
PIE FACE (INDICA)
Pie Face delivers a delicious mix of sweet cherry and earthy hash flavors. Its potent euphoria is balanced with mental clarity, keeping you focused and productive. This indica is perfect for social afternoons, relaxing after a busy day, or stimulating your appetite.
About this brand
The Green Dragon CBD
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
