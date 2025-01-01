Unpack a quality a smoking experience with Cutleaf’s 8g THCa Flower + FreshBox, featuring 8 grams of expertly cultivated THCa flower. Packaged in a reusable box for extended freshness and flavor.



Unlock the pure power of THCa with Cutleaf’s 8g flower + FreshBox, designed for peak freshness and ultimate satisfaction!



CUTLEAF THCA FLOWER 8g + FRESHBOX SPECIFICATIONS

8 grams per package

THCa flower

Reusable box

Indoor Grown

Hydroponic

Included Boveda pack for freshness

​



THCA FLOWER STRAINS FROM CUTLEAF

BLACK CHERRY GELATO (HYBRID)

If you appreciate a great taste, you'll love the fruity, cherry and berry flavor with a hint of skunky herbs. Delivers a blissful state of mind, relaxation, and slight couch-lock.



LIMONCELLO (HYBRID)

Limoncello is a vibrant hybrid bursting with zesty lemon, sweet cherry, and crisp citrus flavors that dance on your taste buds. Its smooth, calming effects make it the perfect choice for unwinding and soothing anxiety or depression.



PEACH CRESCENDO (SATIVA)

Peach Crescendo features a sweet, tropical citrus flavor, with a fruit peach undertone. It is known for it's tingling, full-body effects, and can produce a mood lift and an energizing high.



PIE FACE (INDICA)

Pie Face delivers a delicious mix of sweet cherry and earthy hash flavors. Its potent euphoria is balanced with mental clarity, keeping you focused and productive. This indica is perfect for social afternoons, relaxing after a busy day, or stimulating your appetite.



​

