About this product
Try Cutleaf THCa Crush Ice Pre Rolls, featuring 1g of THCa-infused hemp in each pre roll with a menthol "crush" for a refreshing, cool inhale. Made with 100% organic buds, these pre rolls preserve all terpenes, essential oils, and flavonoids for maximum flavor. The crushable ball in the mouthpiece adds an icy twist to every puff.
Choose your Sativa, Hybrid, or Indica experience.
CUTLEAF THCA ICE PREROLL SPECIFICATIONS
Two 1g prerolls per pack
Crushable Ice Tip for a cooling burst
Quality THCa flower
Packaged for freshness
CUTLEAF THCA ICE STRAINS
MANGO HAZE ICE (SATIVA)
Take a mini tropical vacation with Mango Haze Ice for a vibrant, uplifting experience. Perfect for daytime enjoyment, this Sativa strain delivers a smooth, energizing high. Enjoy the perfect balance of relaxation and clarity with every puff!
OG KUSH ICE (INDICA)
OG Kush Ice offers a rich, earthy hit, delivering the perfect Indica experience for ultimate relaxation. Ideal for unwinding after a long day, this strain helps you melt into tranquility without a care in the world.
SHERBERT ICE (HYBRID)
Enjoy Sherbert Ice 's delicious blend of sweet, fruity flavors with a balanced Hybrid experience. Sherbert Ice provides a smooth, uplifting high making it ideal for both daytime and evening relaxation.
About this brand
The Green Dragon CBD
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
