Refresh your smoking experience with Cutleaf’s THCa Preroll ICE 6pk + FreshBox. Each pack includes six 1-gram prerolls, each featuring a unique Ice tip that releases a smooth chill with every puff. Packaged in a reusable box, these prerolls offer a cool, crisp, and flavorful experience with every use.



CUTLEAF THCA ICE PREROLL + FRESHBOX SPECIFICATIONS

1 gram prerolls

6 THCa prerolls per pack

Crush to Ice filter

Reusable box

Included Boveda pack for freshness

THCA PREROLL STRAINS FROM CUTLEAF

BLUE DREAM ICE (HYBRID)

Blue Dream is a popular hybrid that kicks off with a cerebral burst, then evolves into a soothing, full-body experience. With its signature berry-sweet flavor and fruity aroma, it’s known for boosting mental clarity, uplifting moods, and sparking motivation. The strain’s pain- and stress-relieving effects make it a top pick for those seeking relief from anxiety, depression, and chronic pain.



CRUNCH BERRIES ICE (INDICA)

Crunch Berries is an indica strain renowned for its irresistible flavor. It offers sweet berry notes with a hint of vanilla and a candy-like aftertaste that lingers long after the smoke clears. The aroma is a blend of spicy, fruity, and earthy tones, with touches of pine. It delivers a gentle uplift that can leave you feeling relaxed and lazy. Perfect for sparking creativity and soothing racing or painful thoughts.



CHERRY PUNCH ICE (SATIVA)

Cherry Punch is a powerful sativa strain loved for its bold cherry flavor, infused with dense citrus terpenes. Its fruity, rich aroma is complemented by a subtle skunky scent. The high delivers an uplifting and relaxing effect, making it great for enjoying music or tackling a few tasks. Ideal for those looking to ease anxiety and stress.

