About this product
Refresh your smoking experience with Cutleaf’s THCa Preroll ICE 6pk + FreshBox. Each pack includes six 1-gram prerolls, each featuring a unique Ice tip that releases a smooth chill with every puff. Packaged in a reusable box, these prerolls offer a cool, crisp, and flavorful experience with every use.
Cool off with Cutleaf's THCa ICE Prerolls + FreshBox, containing 6 refreshing prerolls with chilling ICE feature, and reusable box to preserve maximum flavor!
CUTLEAF THCA ICE PREROLL + FRESHBOX SPECIFICATIONS
1 gram prerolls
6 THCa prerolls per pack
Crush to Ice filter
Reusable box
Included Boveda pack for freshness
THCA PREROLL STRAINS FROM CUTLEAF
BLUE DREAM ICE (HYBRID)
Blue Dream is a popular hybrid that kicks off with a cerebral burst, then evolves into a soothing, full-body experience. With its signature berry-sweet flavor and fruity aroma, it’s known for boosting mental clarity, uplifting moods, and sparking motivation. The strain’s pain- and stress-relieving effects make it a top pick for those seeking relief from anxiety, depression, and chronic pain.
CRUNCH BERRIES ICE (INDICA)
Crunch Berries is an indica strain renowned for its irresistible flavor. It offers sweet berry notes with a hint of vanilla and a candy-like aftertaste that lingers long after the smoke clears. The aroma is a blend of spicy, fruity, and earthy tones, with touches of pine. It delivers a gentle uplift that can leave you feeling relaxed and lazy. Perfect for sparking creativity and soothing racing or painful thoughts.
CHERRY PUNCH ICE (SATIVA)
Cherry Punch is a powerful sativa strain loved for its bold cherry flavor, infused with dense citrus terpenes. Its fruity, rich aroma is complemented by a subtle skunky scent. The high delivers an uplifting and relaxing effect, making it great for enjoying music or tackling a few tasks. Ideal for those looking to ease anxiety and stress.
About this brand
The Green Dragon CBD
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
