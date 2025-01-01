Elevate your preroll experience with Cutleaf THCa Prerolls, crafted for those who appreciate top-tier quality. Each pack features two 1-gram prerolls, meticulously rolled to deliver an optimal blend of potency and flavor. Perfect for unwinding or marking a special occasion, these prerolls offer a smooth, enjoyable smoke. Sealed in protective packaging, they maintain their freshness, ensuring a premium experience whenever you indulge.



Discover the perfect relaxation with Cutleaf THCa Prerolls - choose from three exceptional strains and elevate your experience today!



CUTLEAF THCA PREROLLS SPECIFICATIONS

1 gram per pre-roll

2 prerolls per package

2 grams total per package

THCa

Strain-specific live resin terpenes

Wrapped with RAW unbleached rolling papers



CUTLEAF THCA PREROLL STRAINS

Banana OG | Hybrid

Banana OG, an Indica-dominant Hybrid of OG Kush and Banana, delivers a sweet, overripe banana aroma. Known as a "creeper" strain, its effects gradually lead to deep relaxation, hunger, and sleepiness, making it ideal for potentially easing muscle pain, appetite loss, and insomnia.



Mimosa | Indica

Mimosa, an Indica with roots of Clementine and Purple Punch, offers mildly uplifting effects in small doses and deep relaxation in larger amounts. Its bold citrus-fruity aroma makes it a Tangie family favorite, often used to ease stress and depression.



Purple Tangie | Sativa

Purple Tangie, a vibrant twist on the citrusy Tangie sativa, delivers uplifting euphoria and an energizing boost. This flavorful strain enhances social engagement and fuels creativity, making it enjoyable alone or in good company.

