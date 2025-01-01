Unbox Cutleaf’s THCa Prerolls for a premium hemp experience on the go. Each pack contains six 1-gram prerolls, all stored in a sleek, reusable box to keep them fresh and flavorful. Perfect for those seeking quality and convenience.



CUTLEAF THCA PREROLL + FRESHBOX SPECIFICATIONS

1 gram THCa prerolls

6 per pack

Reusable box

Included Boveda pack for freshness

​



THCA PREROLL STRAINS FROM CUTLEAF

APPLES & BANANAS (INDICA)

Apples and Bananas is a unique strain that perfectly blends energizing and calming effects. Each inhale delivers a sweet, fruity mix of sour apples and creamy bananas with hints of spice and earthiness. Its potent effects kick in quickly, uplifting your mood and boosting creativity, making it ideal for creative projects or relieving pain and anxiety.



BLACK CHERRY GELATO (HYBRID)

Black Cherry Gelato is a hybrid strain known for its calming effects rather than energizing ones, making it perfect for both beginners and seasoned cannabis users. With a distinctive pine aroma complemented by berry and sweet apricot notes, it offers a soothing experience. This strain is also praised for helping relieve mild depression, stress, and cramps.



GOLDEN PINEAPPLE (SATIVA)

Golden Pineapple is a tropical delight that brings a wave of creativity and an uplifting burst of energy. With its sour pineapple aroma, it’s a flavorful remedy for stress, anxiety, and depression. Golden Pineapple is said to keep you active and engaged while providing a refreshing mood lift.



​

