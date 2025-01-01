About this product
Unbox Cutleaf’s THCa Prerolls for a premium hemp experience on the go. Each pack contains six 1-gram prerolls, all stored in a sleek, reusable box to keep them fresh and flavorful. Perfect for those seeking quality and convenience.
CUTLEAF THCA PREROLL + FRESHBOX SPECIFICATIONS
1 gram THCa prerolls
6 per pack
Reusable box
Included Boveda pack for freshness
THCA PREROLL STRAINS FROM CUTLEAF
APPLES & BANANAS (INDICA)
Apples and Bananas is a unique strain that perfectly blends energizing and calming effects. Each inhale delivers a sweet, fruity mix of sour apples and creamy bananas with hints of spice and earthiness. Its potent effects kick in quickly, uplifting your mood and boosting creativity, making it ideal for creative projects or relieving pain and anxiety.
BLACK CHERRY GELATO (HYBRID)
Black Cherry Gelato is a hybrid strain known for its calming effects rather than energizing ones, making it perfect for both beginners and seasoned cannabis users. With a distinctive pine aroma complemented by berry and sweet apricot notes, it offers a soothing experience. This strain is also praised for helping relieve mild depression, stress, and cramps.
GOLDEN PINEAPPLE (SATIVA)
Golden Pineapple is a tropical delight that brings a wave of creativity and an uplifting burst of energy. With its sour pineapple aroma, it’s a flavorful remedy for stress, anxiety, and depression. Golden Pineapple is said to keep you active and engaged while providing a refreshing mood lift.
About this brand
The Green Dragon CBD
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
