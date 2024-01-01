D8-HI Delta 8 vape cartridges have 900mg of Delta 8 THC in every 1 gram cartridge. 90% concentration of delta 8 with verified lab results. All D8-HI vape cartridges are third-party lab tested for quality and assurance. These tests prove the quality of their products, providing our customers peace of mind. Are you unsure about Delta 8? Read more about Delta 8 here on our blog.



Standard 510 threaded cart fits most devices.



*Some cartridges may not appear full due to absorption by the coil.



​Product Specifications

These are standard 510-threaded carts that work with most vape devices, such as our Yocan Unipro or Ooze Pen.



1ml Fully Ceramic Cartridge C-Cell

900mg+ Delta-8 THC per cartridge

No PG/VG/Vitamin E

Strain-Specific Natural Terpenes

Zero Heavy Metals

​



Delta 8 THC typically gives an mental euphoria with body relaxation, but effects can be more uplifting or relaxing depending on the strain. See the overall strain descriptions below. Remember Sativa is more energizing, Indica is more "in-da-couch" relaxing, and hybrid is in between.



​



Durban Poison (Sativa)

This pure sativa originates from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained popularity worldwide for its sweet smell and energetic, uplifting effects. Durban Poison is the perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day, when exploring the outdoors, or to lend a spark of creativity.



Green Crack (Sativa)

Green Crack is a potent sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Skunk #1 with an unknown indica. This strain is beloved by many consumers for its energizing effects. Don't worry, it's pure cannabis (no crack).



Lemon Cake (Sativa)

Lemon Cake is a potent sativa-dominant strain with sweet and musky aromas. Also known as Lemon Pound Cake and Lemon Cheesecake, Lemon Cake is a cross of Lemon Skunk and a the powerful "cheese" strain. Recommended to combat stress, loss of appetite, and minor physical discomfort.



Sour Diesel (Sativa)

Sour Diesel, aka Sour D, is a sativa strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Super Skunk. Sour Diesel produces dreamy cerebral effects that are fast-acting and energizing.



Strawberry Cough (Sativa)

Strawberry Cough is a fun and motivating sativa strain. Strawberry Cough creates a potent and talkative experience with sweet strawberry notes.



Blue Dream (Hybrid)

Blue Dream is a delightfully uplifting sativa-dominant hybrid strain. Blue Dream delivers full body relaxation as well as cerebral stimulation. Blue Dream tastes like sweet berries.



Gelato (Hybrid)

Gelato is a perfectly balanced hybrid that is fruity and creamy tasting. This is an euphoric strain that uplifts the user.



Gushers (Hybrid)

Gushers is a powerful hybrid strain. Initially energizing, this strain then transforms into full body relaxation. Enjoy explosive fruit flavors in this yummy strain.



OG Kush (Hybrid)

OG Kush is a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice. OG Kush should smell like lemon-pine-fuel with a high-THC, mixed head and body effect. It's often enjoyed in the back half of the day to ease stress.



Pineapple Express (Hybrid)

Pineapple Express combines the potent and flavorful forces of parent strains Trainwreck and Hawaiian. The smell is likened to fresh apple and mango, with a taste of pineapple, pine, and cedar. This strain provides a long-lasting energetic buzz perfect for productive afternoons and creative escapes.



Pink Runtz (Hybrid)

Pink Runtz is a cross between Zkittlez and Gelato, creating a great tasting hybrid. This strain is super uplifting and long-lasting.



Thin Mint Cookies (Hybrid)

Thin Mint Cookies is an insanely balanced hybrid strain. This strain is a cross between Girl Scout Cookies, OG Kush, and Durban Poison. This combo is perfect for a potent and powerful experience. The body and mental high is perfect with herbal, spicy, and sweet notes.



Watermelon (Hybrid)

Watermelon is an indica-dominant hybrid strain. Enjoy deliciously sweet notes as you drift off into no-cares land. Perfect as a sleep aid!



Granddaddy Purple (Indica)

Granddaddy Purple is a traditional indica strain. Float on with this dreamy strain that delivers cerebral euphoria and full on body relaxation. Enjoy delicious berry and grape flavors in this strain.



Wedding Cake (Indica)

Wedding Cake is a potent indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Triangle Kush with Animal Mints. Wedding Cake provides relaxing and euphoric effects that calm the body and mind. This strain features a rich and tangy flavor profile with undertones of earthy pepper.



Zkittles (Indica)

The chunky colas explode in a spectrum of light green hues and emit a sweet, tropical blend of fruit flavors. The effects of Zkittlez are calming, leaving consumers focused, alert, and happy while relaxing the body to help unwind any time of day.

