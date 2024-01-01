D9-HI - Delta 9 Gummies - 400mg

The Green Dragon CBD
D9-HI Delta 9 THC Gummies are delectable and perfectly-dosed gummies. Each gummy contains 20mg of Delta 9 THC and delivers an intense body and head high.

Try any of the delightful 3 flavors in these awesome gummies; Apple, Blue Raspberry, and Cherry.

PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS
20 gummies per jar
20mg Delta 9 THC per gummy
400mg of Delta 9 THC per jar

*Produced in a facility that also processes nuts, dairy, egg and soy.

The Green Dragon CBD
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!

We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
