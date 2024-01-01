D8-HI Delta 9 THC cookies deliver traditionally delicious flavors and the wonderful effects of Delta 9 THC. Try all 3 flavors of Chocolate, Cinnamon, and Peanut Butter! 10 cookies per bag, so 20mg of D9 per cookie. Always start with just one cookie to see how your tolerance is.
PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS 10 cookies per bag (20mg of D9 per cookie) 200mg of Delta 9 THC per bag Vegan
*Product contains wheat. Produced in a facility that also processes nuts, dairy, egg and soy.
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.