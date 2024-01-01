D9-HI - Grandma's Magic Delta 9 Brownie - 300mg

by The Green Dragon CBD
THC —CBD —
buy here

About this product

D9-HI Grandma's Magic Delta 9 Brownie is insanely potent and equally indulgent. Each brownie is packed with 300mg of premium Delta 9 THC and CBD. Experience an intense and euphoric experience that you'll find irresistible.

Up your edible game with this Delta 9 brownie. ​

Each order contains 1 brownie with 150mg of Delta 9 THC + 150mg of CBD.

PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS
1 brownie per order
150mg of Delta 9 THC per brownie
150mg CBD per brownie
Vegan
Dairy-Free
Egg-Free


*Product contains wheat. Produced in a facility that also processes nuts, dairy, egg and soy.

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand The Green Dragon CBD
The Green Dragon CBD
Shop products
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!

We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
Notice a problem?Report this item