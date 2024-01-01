D9-HI Grandma's Magic Delta 9 Brownie is insanely potent and equally indulgent. Each brownie is packed with 300mg of premium Delta 9 THC and CBD. Experience an intense and euphoric experience that you'll find irresistible.
Up your edible game with this Delta 9 brownie.
Each order contains 1 brownie with 150mg of Delta 9 THC + 150mg of CBD.
PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS 1 brownie per order 150mg of Delta 9 THC per brownie 150mg CBD per brownie Vegan Dairy-Free Egg-Free
*Product contains wheat. Produced in a facility that also processes nuts, dairy, egg and soy.
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.