D9-HI Blends Vape Carts deliver a quality blend of premium HXC, THC-V, and Delta 9 Live Rosin. You can expect a potent and perfectly balanced experience in these unique carts with all potent cannabinoids working together. Try these smooth-hitting 1mL vape cartridges in these fun strains.



Warning: THC is a psycho-active substance. Operating a motor vehicle or heavy machinery after using this product is not advised. This product may cause you to fail a THC drug test. You assume full responsibility for all parts related to your purchase and consumption. Use small doses when starting.



Troubleshoot vape pen and cart issues here.



SUGGESTED USE:

1 – 2 puffs to establish individual tolerance.

2.5 – 3.3 voltage

​



PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS

1mL per cart

HXC + THC-V + Delta 9 Live Rosin

NOT refillable

Disposable

510-threaded cartridge

​



BLUE DREAM (HYBRID)

Blue Dream is a delightfully uplifting sativa-dominant hybrid strain. Blue Dream delivers full body relaxation as well as cerebral stimulation. Blue Dream tastes like sweet berries.



MAUI WAUI (HYBRID)

Maui Waui is a Sativa dominant Hybrid. The sweet and tropical flavors mix with the earthy and herbal undernotes in this delicious strain.



NORTHERN LIGHTS (INDICA)

Northern Lights is a sleepy Indica strain. Enjoy sweet and spicy flavors in this bedtime strain.



ZSKITTLES (INDICA)

Zskittles is a calming Indica strain. The effects of Zskittlez are calming, leaving consumers focused, alert, and happy while relaxing the body to help unwind any time of day.



STRAWBERRY COUGH (SATIVA)

Strawberry Cough is an intense Sativa strain. This strain delivers skunky and berry flavors while sending your head to an uplifting and cerebral space. Strawberry Cough is perfect for intense stress relief.

