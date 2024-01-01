D9-HI Delta 9 Pumpkin Spice Cookie Bar is a 300mg THC-infused treat that combines the cozy flavors of pumpkin spice with the potent effects of Delta 9 THC. This soft, chewy cookie bar is a seasonal masterpiece designed to enhance your edible experience with a blend of autumnal spice and gourmet excellence. Crafted for those with dietary needs in mind, this cookie bar is gluten-free, vegan, dairy-free, and egg-free, making it a treat that everyone can enjoy. With 300mg of Delta-9 THC per bar, this indulgence is as potent as it is delicious.



Embrace the season of fall with the decadent D9-HI Pumpkin Spice Cookie Bar, where every bite brings you closer to the perfect balance of flavor and relaxation.



Snag yours today!



D9-HI PUMPKIN SPICE D9 THC COOKIE BAR SPECIFICATIONS

1 cookie bar per order

300mg Delta 9 THC per pumpkin spice cookie bar

Vegan

Gluten-Free

Dairy-Free

Egg-Free

read more