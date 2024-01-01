About this product
D9-HI Delta 9 Pumpkin Spice Cookie Bar is a 300mg THC-infused treat that combines the cozy flavors of pumpkin spice with the potent effects of Delta 9 THC. This soft, chewy cookie bar is a seasonal masterpiece designed to enhance your edible experience with a blend of autumnal spice and gourmet excellence. Crafted for those with dietary needs in mind, this cookie bar is gluten-free, vegan, dairy-free, and egg-free, making it a treat that everyone can enjoy. With 300mg of Delta-9 THC per bar, this indulgence is as potent as it is delicious.
Embrace the season of fall with the decadent D9-HI Pumpkin Spice Cookie Bar, where every bite brings you closer to the perfect balance of flavor and relaxation.
D9-HI PUMPKIN SPICE D9 THC COOKIE BAR SPECIFICATIONS
1 cookie bar per order
300mg Delta 9 THC per pumpkin spice cookie bar
Vegan
Gluten-Free
Dairy-Free
Egg-Free
D9-HI - Pumpkin Spice Delta 9 THC Cookie Bar
THC —CBD —
About this brand
The Green Dragon CBD
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
