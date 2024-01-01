Dazed8 - Blenz D8 | D9 | D10 Flower - OG Gas (Indica) – 9g

by The Green Dragon CBD
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Dazed8 Blenz D8 | D9 | D10 Flower come in perfectly potent 9 gram bags. This high quality flower combines premium Delta 8, Delta 9, Delta 10, and more cannabinoids to create a uniquely powerful experience. All 3 strains are special enough to fit whatever your needs.

PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS:
9 grams per bag
36% Total Cannabinoids
12% Delta 8 THC
9% Delta 10 THC
7% D6a10a
8% Other Cannabinoids

OG GAS (INDICA)
OG Gas is a sleepy Indica strain. This strain was made by crossing Venom OG and Humboldt OG. OG Gas delivers unique earthy, herby, and diesel notes and a relaxing experience.

About this strain

Gas Berry is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gas and Blueberry. This strain is a pungent and fruity indica that has a diesel and berry flavor. Gas Berry is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for moderate to experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Gas Berry effects include giggly, aroused, and tingly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Gas Berry when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, insomnia, and stress. Bred by Botany Farms, Gas Berry features flavors like diesel, pear, and plum. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Gas Berry typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. This strain is a potent and flavorful indica that can help you relax and enjoy the moment. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gas Berry, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand The Green Dragon CBD
The Green Dragon CBD
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!

We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
