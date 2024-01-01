Dazed8 - Blenz D8 | D9 | D10 Flower - OG Gas (Indica) – 9g
Gas Berry is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gas and Blueberry. This strain is a pungent and fruity indica that has a diesel and berry flavor. Gas Berry is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for moderate to experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Gas Berry effects include giggly, aroused, and tingly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Gas Berry when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, insomnia, and stress. Bred by Botany Farms, Gas Berry features flavors like diesel, pear, and plum. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Gas Berry typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. This strain is a potent and flavorful indica that can help you relax and enjoy the moment. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gas Berry, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.