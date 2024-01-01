Dazed8 - Blenz D8 | D9 | D10 Flower - Runtz Cake (Hybrid) – 9g
Runtz Cake is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with White Runtz. The effects of Runtz Cake are more calming than energizing. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel sleepy, giggly, and hungry. The flavor of this strain may remind you of diesel with floral and pine undertones. Runtz Cake is 18% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene, which is often associated with spicy flavor profiles. Medical marijuana patients sometimes buy this strain when experiencing mild episodes of anxiety. The original breeder of Runtz Cake is unknown.
