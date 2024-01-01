Dazed8 - Blenz D8 | D9 | D10 Flower - Runtz Cake (Hybrid) – 9g

Dazed8 Blenz D8 | D9 | D10 Flower come in perfectly potent 9 gram bags. This high quality flower combines premium Delta 8, Delta 9, Delta 10, and more cannabinoids to create a uniquely powerful experience. All 3 strains are special enough to fit whatever your needs.

PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS:
9 grams per bag
36% Total Cannabinoids
12% Delta 8 THC
9% Delta 10 THC
7% D6a10a
8% Other Cannabinoids

RUNTZ CAKE (HYBRID)
Runtz Cake is a unique Hybrid strain created by crossing Wedding Cake and White Runtz. This strain is giggly, relaxing, and a good appetite stimulant. Try Runtz Cake for earthy, pine, floral, and diesel notes!

About this strain

Runtz Cake is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with White Runtz. The effects of Runtz Cake are more calming than energizing. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel sleepy, giggly, and hungry. The flavor of this strain may remind you of diesel with floral and pine undertones. Runtz Cake is 18% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene, which is often associated with spicy flavor profiles. Medical marijuana patients sometimes buy this strain when experiencing mild episodes of anxiety. The original breeder of Runtz Cake is unknown.

We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!

We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
