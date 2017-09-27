Dazed8 - Blenz D8 | D9 | D10 Flower - Strawberry Cough (Sativa) – 9g

by The Green Dragon CBD
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
Dazed8 Blenz D8 | D9 | D10 Flower come in perfectly potent 9 gram bags. This high quality flower combines premium Delta 8, Delta 9, Delta 10, and more cannabinoids to create a uniquely powerful experience. All 3 strains are special enough to fit whatever your needs.

PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS:
9 grams per bag
36% Total Cannabinoids
12% Delta 8 THC
9% Delta 10 THC
7% D6a10a
8% Other Cannabinoids

STRAWBERRY COUGH (SATIVA)
Strawberry Cough is a motivating Sativa strain. This strain was made by crossbreeding Strawberry Fields and Haze. This strain delivers potent, energetic, and talkative feelings with sweet strawberry flavors. Try Strawberry Cough for anxiety relief, depression relief, and socializing.

Known for its sweet smell of fresh strawberries and an expanding sensation that can make even the most seasoned consumer cough, Strawberry Cough is a potent sativa marijuana strain with mysterious genetic origins. However, Strawberry Cough is thought to be a cross of Haze and Strawberry Fields. The skunky, berry flavors will capture your senses while the cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to leave a smile on your face. Strawberry Cough is a great solution in times of elevated stress. 

The Green Dragon CBD
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!

We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
