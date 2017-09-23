Dazed8 - HHC | HHC-O Live Resin Diamond Grandabz - Skywalker OG (Indica) - 8g

Dazed 8 HHC | HHC-O Live Resin Diamond GranDabz in the Skywalker OG strain are a unique and powerful experience with HHC, HHC-O, and terpenes working together. Each jar holds 8000mg of highly potent HHC and HHC-O distillate and botanical terpenes with the addition of diamonds (CBG+CBD crystals).

SKYWALKER OG (INDICA)
Skywalker OG is a strong Indica strain with equally flavors of spice, herbal, and earth. Enjoy this insanely calming strain at the end of the day to get out of your head.

Skywalker OG is an Indica-dominant hybrid cannabis strain with a potent THC content ranging from 20% to 30%. It is a cross between Mazar and Blueberry OG strains. The dominant terpenes found in Skywalker OG are myrcene, caryophyllene, and limonene. Skywalker OG is well-known for its relaxing and euphoric effects, making it an excellent choice for stress relief and pain management. This strain is often used to alleviate symptoms of anxiety, depression, and insomnia. The strain's name pays homage to the Star Wars franchise, featuring the namesake of Luke Skywalker himself. Skywalker OG's creators chose to name the strain after the Jedi hero due to its potent, "forceful" effects. When it comes to taste and aroma, Skywalker OG has a spicy, herbal flavor with hints of earthy undertones. The top flavors and aromas include diesel, pine, and spicy herbal notes.


As for Luke Skywalker, well, we can only imagine him toking up on some Skywalker OG after a long day of fighting the dark side. Perhaps it's even what helped him stay so calm during those intense lightsaber battles. Who knows, maybe Yoda was growing Skywalker OG on Dagobah all along!


