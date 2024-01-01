Delta Extrax Adios Collection features these intensely potent gummies. If you're looking for powerful gummies with insane flavors, these are it. These gummies aren't for the faint of heart. Each gummy contains an intense 350mg blend of THCa, Delta-9P THC, THC-X, HXY-10 THC, HXY-8 THC, and Live Resin. Make sure to dose wisely!
Start your enhanced gummy journey with any of the 8 flavors!
PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS 20 gummies per jar THCA + Delta-9P THC + THC-X + HXY-10 THC + HXY-8 THC Live Resin 350mg of THC blend per gummy 7,000mg of THC blend total
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.