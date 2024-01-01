About this product
Delta Extrax THCa Live Sugar Adios MF Disposables deliver an insane blend of Delta 8, THCP, THCa, Live Sugar Delta 9, and Terpenes. This unique combination of potent cannabinoids create a special experience and the smart screen capabilities allow for optimum personalization, you'll never want for another vape pen.
Personalize your experience with these Delta Extrax THCa Live Sugar Adios MF Disposables by choosing from these deliciously flavored strains.
Choose from these strains;
Blue Dream
Granddaddy Purp
Mango Haze
Master Kush
Pineapple Express
Sour Diesel
Strawberry Cough
Watermelon Kush
White Widow
SUGGESTED USE
1 – 2 puffs, not exceeding 3 seconds, to establish individual tolerance.
PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS
7 grams per pen
Delta 8 + THCP + THCa + Live Sugar Delta 9 + Terpenes
6 strains
Rechargeable
USB Type-C
Disposable
NOT refillable
SATIVAS
For a motivating, uplifting, and energizing high, with a body buzz, grab one of these amazing Sativa strains. A Sativa strain will help you knock out that to-do list, get you on your feet, and is widely used if you like to exercise while high.
BLUE DREAM
Blue Dream is a satisfying Sativa strain with a juicy and fruity flavor.
PINEAPPLE EXPRESS
Pineapple Express is relaxing and happy Sativa strain that delivers yummy tropical flavors.
SOUR DIESEL
Sour Diesel is a Sativa strain with delightfully enticing flavors of gassy citrus. Enjoy this strain for a strong zing of energy and dreamy euphoria.
HYBRIDS
Looking for more of a balanced high? Something in the middle of motivating and couch-locking? A Hybrid strain is the one to grab. Hybrids are also known to be the "social" strain - best if you want to socialize.
Please note some Hybrid strains may lean more energizing or relaxing, depending on the specific strains.
MANGO HAZE
Mango Haze is a perfectly balanced Hybrid strain that delivers sweet citrus flavors.
STRAWBERRY COUGH
Strawberry Cough is an uplifting Hybrid strain with berry, spicy, and fruity flavors.
WHITE WIDOW
White Widow is a traditional Hybrid strain. Enjoy this strain for an enjoyable cerebral high with physically relaxing qualities. Plus the earthy and spicy aromas will draw you in!
INDICAS
For a completely relaxing cannabis experience, you will want an Indica strain. These strains tend to be mellow and used as sleep aids. A lot of them can create what is called "couch-lock", which results in an intense body high and a completely calming head high. Indicas are most used at the end of the day and right before bedtime.
GRANDDADDY PURP
Granddaddy Purp is an intensely calming Indica strain with enticing flavors of pine, grape, and sweetness.
MASTER KUSH
Master Kush is a comfy Indica strain with sleepy and relaxing effects. Enjoy earthy pine and fresh lemon in Master Kush.
WATERMELON KUSH
Watermelon Kush is an Indica strain with intense euphoria, perfect for helping treat insomnia. You'll love flavors of sweet berries and spice.
About this brand
The Green Dragon CBD
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
Notice a problem?Report this item