Delta Extrax THCa Live Sugar Adios MF Disposables deliver an insane blend of Delta 8, THCP, THCa, Live Sugar Delta 9, and Terpenes. This unique combination of potent cannabinoids create a special experience and the smart screen capabilities allow for optimum personalization, you'll never want for another vape pen.



Personalize your experience with these Delta Extrax THCa Live Sugar Adios MF Disposables by choosing from these deliciously flavored strains.



Buy these unique disposables today!



Choose from these strains;

Blue Dream

Granddaddy Purp

Mango Haze

Master Kush

Pineapple Express

Sour Diesel

Strawberry Cough

Watermelon Kush

White Widow ​



SUGGESTED USE

1 – 2 puffs, not exceeding 3 seconds, to establish individual tolerance.​



PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS

7 grams per pen

Delta 8 + THCP + THCa + Live Sugar Delta 9 + Terpenes

6 strains

Rechargeable

USB Type-C

Disposable

NOT refillable

SATIVAS

For a motivating, uplifting, and energizing high, with a body buzz, grab one of these amazing Sativa strains. A Sativa strain will help you knock out that to-do list, get you on your feet, and is widely used if you like to exercise while high.



BLUE DREAM

Blue Dream is a satisfying Sativa strain with a juicy and fruity flavor.



PINEAPPLE EXPRESS

Pineapple Express is relaxing and happy Sativa strain that delivers yummy tropical flavors.



SOUR DIESEL

Sour Diesel is a Sativa strain with delightfully enticing flavors of gassy citrus. Enjoy this strain for a strong zing of energy and dreamy euphoria.



HYBRIDS

Looking for more of a balanced high? Something in the middle of motivating and couch-locking? A Hybrid strain is the one to grab. Hybrids are also known to be the "social" strain - best if you want to socialize.



Please note some Hybrid strains may lean more energizing or relaxing, depending on the specific strains.



MANGO HAZE

Mango Haze is a perfectly balanced Hybrid strain that delivers sweet citrus flavors.



STRAWBERRY COUGH

Strawberry Cough is an uplifting Hybrid strain with berry, spicy, and fruity flavors.



WHITE WIDOW

White Widow is a traditional Hybrid strain. Enjoy this strain for an enjoyable cerebral high with physically relaxing qualities. Plus the earthy and spicy aromas will draw you in!



INDICAS

For a completely relaxing cannabis experience, you will want an Indica strain. These strains tend to be mellow and used as sleep aids. A lot of them can create what is called "couch-lock", which results in an intense body high and a completely calming head high. Indicas are most used at the end of the day and right before bedtime.



GRANDDADDY PURP

Granddaddy Purp is an intensely calming Indica strain with enticing flavors of pine, grape, and sweetness.



MASTER KUSH

Master Kush is a comfy Indica strain with sleepy and relaxing effects. Enjoy earthy pine and fresh lemon in Master Kush.



WATERMELON KUSH

Watermelon Kush is an Indica strain with intense euphoria, perfect for helping treat insomnia. You'll love flavors of sweet berries and spice.

