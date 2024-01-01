Delta Extrax Adios MF THCa Live Sugar Gummies combine a potent blend of Delta 8, THCP, THCa, Live Sugar Delta 9, and terpenes. Each 12,000mg jar contains 20 gummies - that's right! That's 600mg of that insane THC blend per gummy.
Grab these gummies today and start wilding out! Adios MF!
PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS 20 gummies per jar 12,000mg per jar 600mg THC blend per gummy Delta 8 + THCP + THCa + Live Sugar Delta 9 + Terpenes 8 flavors Coated in sugar
FLAVORS Choose from 8 delightful flavors of Delta Extrax Adios MF Gummies.
BLUE RAZZ BOMBSHELL Perfectly sweet blue raspberry.
PURPLE PARADISE Juicy grape, with notes of floral undertones.
STRAWBERRY DELIGHT Sweet, tart strawberries.
TROPICAL SUNBURST Insane tropical blend of coconut, mango, and citrus.
WATERMELON PUCKER Perfectly sour with a zing of fresh watermelon - think watermelon lemonade.
PEACH RINGS Tangy, sweet, and juicy peaches.
WHITE GUMMY Refreshing blend of tropical fruits, with a slightly tart taste of pineapple.
RASPBERRY LEMONADE Zesty, refreshing blend of tart lemon and sweet raspberry.
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.