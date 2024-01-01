Delta Extrax THCa Live Sugar Adios MF Vape Carts deliver an insane blend of Delta-9 THC + THCP + THCa Live Sugar, and Delta-8 THC. This unique combination of extremely potent cannabinoids create such a unique experience, you'll never want for another cartridge.



Personalize your experience with these Delta Extrax THCa Live Sugar Adios MF Vape Carts by choosing from 3 deliciously flavored strains.



DELTA EXTRAX ADIOS MF THCA LIVE SUGAR VAPE CART SPECIFICATIONS

2 grams per cart

Delta 8 + THCP + THCa Live Sugar + Delta 9 + Terpenes

3 strains

USB Type-C

510 Thread Battery Compatible

NOT refillable

SATIVAS

For a motivating, uplifting, and energizing high, with a body buzz, grab one of these amazing Sativa strains. A Sativa strain will help you knock out that to-do list, get you on your feet, and is widely used if you like to exercise while high.



SUPER LEMON HAZE

Super Lemon Haze is an uplifting Sativa strain that delivers yummy flavors of tangy citrus and bright lemon.



HYBRIDS

Looking for more of a balanced high? Something in the middle of motivating and couch-locking? A Hybrid strain is the one to grab. Hybrids are also known to be the "social" strain - best if you want to socialize.



Please note some Hybrid strains may lean more energizing or relaxing, depending on the specific strains.



OG KUSH

OG Kush is a perfectly balanced Hybrid strain that lends flavors of fresh pine and rich earth.



INDICAS

For a completely relaxing cannabis experience, you will want an Indica strain. These strains tend to be mellow and used as sleep aids. A lot of them can create what is called "couch-lock", which results in an intense body high and a completely calming head high. Indicas are most used at the end of the day and right before bedtime.

